Government has encouraged members of the public who wish to convey messages of condolence to the family, friends and colleagues of the late former Deputy President, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, to do so through designated online and physical platforms.

Mlambo-Ngcuka passed away on Friday evening, 20 November 2026, at the age of 71 and will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2 with military honours.

Messages of condolence can be sent via email to condolences@gcis.gov.za.

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Alternatively, visit the following offices and public areas where condolence books are available:

· The Union Buildings in Pretoria.

· Parliament of South Africa and Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

· OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

· King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

· United Nations offices.

· All provincial legislatures.

· African National Congress (ANC) headquarters.

· All Premiers' offices.

Livestreaming of the official memorial and State funeral services

To accommodate mourners who wish to join the State Memorial Service and funeral service, the two services will be broadcast live on various local television stations.

Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, will give a keynote address at the State Memorial Service which will be held on Tuesday (24 November) at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg,

Both services will be streamed live on the following government digital and social media platforms:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

X (formerly Twitter): http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Parking arrangements for the memorial service

As parking near the church is limited, mourners are encouraged to consider carpooling or using e-hailing services to facilitate a smooth arrival.

Media arrival and set-up

Outside Broadcast (OB) vans are expected to arrive between 7am and 10am, while all other media representatives should arrive from 12pm.