Atiku Abubakar rejected claims that he had quit the presidential race after former supporters endorsed Peter Obi. Bola Tinubu urged greater voter mobilisation in Lagos, where fewer than one in five registered voters cast a presidential ballot, while SERAP sued over suspicious photographs in INEC's voters' register.

Atiku Abubakar rejected claims on Sunday that he had withdrawn from the presidential race after a coalition that once campaigned for him endorsed Peter Obi. The former vice-president said the group could speak for its members but had no authority to announce his withdrawal.

In Lagos, President Bola Tinubu urged supporters to mobilise voters in the state he once governed but lost to Mr Obi in 2023. He also instructed his political adviser to reconcile with the governor of Katsina State before extending the effort to Jigawa.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) disclosed that it had sued the electoral commission and Nigeria's data protection regulators over suspicious photographs in the preliminary voters' register. It wants an independent examination of the records while the commission continues its own checks.

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An endorsement and a withdrawal deadline

At a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, the Coalition of Atiku Support Groups Initiative backed Mr Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). The group said the presidency should remain in the South and urged opposition parties to cooperate. Its position was not new: its national coordinator, Obinna Okorie, had called for Atiku to support Mr Obi in May, saying the group had backed the former vice-president since 2019.

However, in a statement issued through Phrank Shaibu, director of strategic communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku asked supporters to continue campaigning.

"I do not need anyone to step down for me, and I am stepping down for no one," he said. He accused those circulating the withdrawal claim of advancing Mr Tinubu's interests but provided no evidence linking them to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2026 requires candidates seeking voluntary withdrawal to deliver a signed notice and affidavit personally to their sponsoring party. The party must forward the documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at least 90 days before polling. For the presidential election scheduled for 16 January 2027, that deadline fell on 18 October.

INEC's October presidential candidate list names Atiku and former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi as the ADC's presidential and vice-presidential candidates. The validity of that nomination is the subject of a separate case.

The ADC leadership, led by David Mark, has appealed the 5 November Federal High Court judgment that invalidated decisions affecting its presidential ticket and has applied for a stay of execution.

The rival faction aligned with Nafiu Bala Gombe maintained on 19 November that the judgment remained in force. The reports did not say whether a stay had been independently established by Sunday.

In Kogi State, the ADC was preparing for an Atiku-Amaechi rally scheduled for Tuesday, 24 November. A statement attributed to the party's state chairman, Tom Zakari, and reported by Treasure Times, said he had inspected Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja and reviewed preparations for the event.

Opposition parties pursuing a cooperation agreement have moved their proposed summit from 23 to 30 November. They have discussed political coordination and electoral reforms but have not announced a common presidential candidate.

On Sunday, Mr Obi endorsed SmartBallot, urging NDC candidates and supporters to use the platform for grassroots organisation, polling-unit coordination and election monitoring. Its terms of use distinguish independent monitoring and submitted observations from official electoral processes, which remain INEC's responsibility.

The NDC also faced a funding dispute. Vanguard reported that some members of its National Campaign Council alleged that more than ₦6 billion raised through nomination forms and contributions had been kept in a fixed-deposit account while campaign activities struggled for funding.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, rejected the allegation as misleading, saying party administration and presidential campaign financing involved different responsibilities.

At an executive meeting on 24 October, treasurer Peter Onigah reported revenue of approximately ₦8.53 billion, expenditure of ₦2.40 billion and a balance of ₦6.13 billion. Those are party-disclosed figures rather than independently audited accounts, and the allegation does not establish diversion or a breach of campaign-finance law.

SERAP seeks an independent inquiry into voter records

SERAP named INEC and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission as defendants in a lawsuit it said was filed the previous week at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In its statement on suit FHC/ABJ/CS/2863/2026, the organisation said it had asked the court to compel the regulator to independently assess allegations involving suspected AI-generated photographs and questionable registration records.

It also wants the regulator to obtain and examine relevant INEC records and determine whether Nigeria's data protection law was breached. Where violations are established, SERAP seeks corrective measures, sanctions and remedies for affected voters, including compensation. The filing does not establish that INEC deliberately manipulated the register or that any particular official committed an offence.

On 9 November, INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan said the commission had removed 1,608,660 invalid registrations from the 2025-26 exercise. That total covers several categories of irregularities and is not a confirmed count of AI-generated photographs.

Mr Amupitan also said 54 people across 10 states had been identified for disciplinary action and possible prosecution.

On Friday, Mr Amupitan said INEC would continue reviewing flagged entries but could not complete comprehensive revalidation of the register before the January election.

SERAP wants the data regulator to establish the nature and extent of the suspected irregularities and whether the reported handling of voters' personal information violated the law.

A separate concern is whether voters can reach polling units safely. PUNCH and THISDAY reported on Sunday, citing SARI Global's October 2026 security assessment, that an armed-group leader had warned community leaders in parts of Anka Local Government Area, Zamfara State, against holding elections.

The assessment also described roadblocks, attacks on travellers, and restrictions on movement. The warning was attributed to an incident in October, and the available reporting did not independently establish whether security agencies or INEC had investigated it.

INEC's nationwide mock accreditation scheduled for 28 November will test accreditation and electronic result-transmission procedures. SERAP said no hearing date had been fixed for its case.

Tinubu takes his turnout argument home

At a family prayer gathering at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Onikan, Lagos, Mr Tinubu questioned how a state with approximately seven million registered voters could produce only 100,000 or 200,000 votes.

He urged supporters to knock on neighbours' doors and encourage them to collect their permanent voter cards.

"To me, Lagos is the big deal," he said, according to PUNCH's report. The reported passage did not specify whether the smaller figures referred to votes for a particular candidate or overall participation.

The 2023 presidential election provides a broader measure. Lagos recorded 1,335,729 ballots cast from 7,060,195 registered voters, about 18.9 per cent of the register. The state collation figures reported at the time gave Mr Obi, then of the Labour Party, 582,454 votes against Mr Tinubu's 572,606, a margin of 9,848.

INEC's report on the 2023 general election separately confirms that Lagos had 7,060,195 registered voters and that 6,214,970 permanent voter cards had been collected.

The figures show the difference between registration, card collection, and actual participation, but do not indicate how voters will behave in 2027.

Mr Tinubu also instructed Ibrahim Masari, his special adviser on political matters, to return to Katsina and reconcile with Governor Dikko Radda and other aggrieved APC members before extending the effort to Jigawa and elsewhere.

According to the State House statement, the president gave former Jigawa Governor and former Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru a reconciliation assignment of his own. The statement did not establish that the disagreements had been resolved.

In Benue, an APC reconciliation committee brought Governor Hyacinth Alia and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume together in Abuja.

Their disagreement concerns control of the party's state structure, with rival congresses in March backing different chairmen. In an account published by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Alia expressed willingness to continue discussions but gave no indication that either side had agreed to recognise the other's executive.

Defence Ministry deletes Ibadan rally post

On Saturday, the Federal Ministry of Defence used its official X account to publicise preparations for Mr Tinubu's APC campaign rally at Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

The post identified the gathering as a party campaign event and included photographs of Defence Minister Christopher Musa inspecting the venue on Friday night.

When PREMIUM TIMES opened the original link at about 5.48 p.m. on Sunday, X displayed a notice indicating that the post had been deleted.

Mr Atiku's media adviser, Paul Ibe, criticised the ministry's use of its official channels. He distinguished the legitimate provision of security during a presidential visit from using a government communication platform to promote a political party.

Section 99(2) of the Electoral Act 2026 prohibits the use of state apparatus, including media, to advantage or disadvantage a political party or candidate. No competent authority has determined whether the ministry's publication breached that provision, and the deletion does not itself establish wrongdoing.

The ministry had given no public explanation by Sunday evening of who authorised the post or why it was removed. The available record does not establish that the ministry financed the rally.

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What the APC counts in its ₦450 billion farm claim

The APC Presidential Campaign Council said on Sunday that the government had committed ₦450 billion to agricultural financing through the Bank of Agriculture. In a statement reported by PREMIUM TIMES, spokesman Dele Alake said the interventions had reached more than 500,000 smallholder farmers across 16 states, including over 70,000 women.

The ₦450 billion comprises two programmes. The first, worth ₦250 billion, is the Renewed Hope Smallholder Support and Value Chain Fund, which operates through farmer-aggregation companies involved in registration, input distribution and market access.

The second, worth ₦200 billion, is the Guaranteed Minimum Price Programme, intended to protect farmers against distress sales.

The bank's 8 September announcement described a system in which eligible produce would be delivered to certified warehouses, graded and weighed, with warehouse receipts issued before purchase at a guaranteed price.

Mr Alake said the bank had procured approximately 170,000 tonnes of maize, rice, sorghum and cassava. Against the bank's September target of at least 500,000 tonnes, that represents roughly 34 per cent, assuming both figures cover the same programme and reporting period. The scheme is intended to provide farmers with a buyer at harvest and build a reserve that the bank says it can release if food prices rise.

The council separately said Mr Tinubu had approved a ₦1.5 trillion recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture to expand agricultural financing and support the cultivation of 500,000 hectares. That is distinct from the ₦450 billion programmes, and approval does not establish that the recapitalisation amount has been disbursed. Nor should the figure of 500,000 be treated as a single measure: it refers separately to farmers reportedly reached, tonnes targeted and hectares intended for cultivation.

The procurement and beneficiary totals remain campaign council claims rather than independently verified delivery and payment records. Warehouse receipts could establish how much produce participating farmers delivered, while corresponding payment records would show what they received.

The next dates to watch are Tuesday's Atiku-Amaechi rally in Lokoja, INEC's mock accreditation on 28 November and the opposition coalition summit on 30 November.

The outstanding questions concern whether opposition parties can turn cooperation into concrete agreements, how INEC will resolve flagged registration records, and whether campaign-financing and agricultural-delivery claims can be supported by verifiable accounts.