The former vice president also demanded an explanation over the reported detention of three ADC members, warning that political affiliation is not a criminal offence.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded an explanation from the police over reports that three members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were detained in Kaduna State and that officers arrested the son of another party member after failing to locate his father.

Atiku, in a statement issued on Monday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of intimidating opposition supporters in Tudun Wada, Zaria.

He said three ADC members were reportedly being held by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while officers searching for another party member, Isma'il Sahabi, allegedly arrested his son when they could not find him.

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The statement did not identify the three members or Mr Sahabi's son. It also gave no dates for the reported arrests or details of any alleged offences.

Atiku called for the immediate release of Mr Sahabi's son if he was detained solely because the authorities could not find his father.

"If Sahabi's son was arrested because the authorities could not find his father, he must be released immediately. A child is not a substitute for his father," he said.

"No government that respects the law should tolerate the detention of one person to pressure another."

He demanded that the police identify where the individuals were being held, explain the allegations against them and allow them access to their families and lawyers.

"Anyone against whom there is no lawful case must be released. If there is evidence of an offence, let the authorities present it before a court. An ADC membership card is not a criminal charge," he said.

What the law says

Section 36 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 expressly prohibits arresting a person in place of a suspect.

If the allegation concerning Mr Sahabi's son is established, and he was arrested solely to compel his father to surrender, the action would conflict with that provision.

Separately, Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, protects personal liberty and requires the authorities to inform arrested persons of the grounds for their detention within 24 hours.

Section 40 also guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association, including membership of a political party.

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These protections do not prevent the police from investigating suspected criminal offences or making arrests supported by lawful grounds.

The allegations concerning the ADC members and Mr Sahabi's son have not been independently verified. The Kaduna State Police Command's account of the reported incidents was not available in the public sources reviewed for this report.

'You cannot arrest hardship out of existence'

Atiku linked the reported incidents to what he described as attempts to intimidate supporters of his Affordable Life campaign, which has made the cost of living a central issue ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the campaign drew its strength from Nigerians struggling with the cost of food, fuel, transport and other necessities.

"You cannot arrest that hardship out of existence. You cannot detain a family's demand for relief," he said.

The former vice president warned those he accused of being behind the reported arrests to stop what he described as political intimidation.

He maintained that residents of Tudun Wada had the right to support the ADC without fear and insisted that his campaign would continue despite the alleged actions.

"The Affordable Life movement will continue, peacefully and resolutely, from Zaria to every part of Nigeria," he said.