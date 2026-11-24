The programme is designed to cover children across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with additional potential grant support of $30 million from the Global Financing Facility (GFF).

The National Economic Council (NEC) has endorsed a proposed $500 million World Bank financing arrangement for Nigeria's State-Led Early Childhood Development Programme, aimed at improving access to healthcare, nutrition, early learning and protection services for children.

The programme is designed to cover children across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with additional potential grant support of $30 million from the Global Financing Facility (GFF).

The Council endorsed the proposal at its 162nd meeting on Monday, following a memorandum presented through the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. Vice President Kashim Shettima's spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, said in a statement.

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Under the initiative, early childhood development hubs are expected to link primary healthcare facilities with childcare, preschool education and other essential social services, particularly in underserved communities.

The hubs are expected to provide a coordinated platform for delivering essential services during the critical early years of a child's development, when access to adequate nutrition, healthcare, early learning and protection can significantly influence long-term wellbeing.

State governors are expected to lead implementation, resource mobilisation and accountability, while existing institutions will coordinate service delivery.

The proposed financing is part of efforts to strengthen early childhood development services across the country and address gaps in access to essential support for children and families, particularly in communities with limited access to healthcare, nutrition and early education services.