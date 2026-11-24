press release

Governor Namadi stated that his administration's grassroots engagement--which follows the conclusion of the party's zonal rallies across the state--is anchored on transparency and accountability.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, called on residents of Roni Local Government Area of the state to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as his own and those of all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Addressing a large gathering of party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters in Roni on Sunday, Governor Namadi stated that his administration's grassroots engagement--which follows the conclusion of the party's zonal rallies across the state--is anchored on transparency and accountability.

Before arriving at the rally venue in Roni, the governor commissioned the multi-billion-naira township road project in Dansure and toured neighboring communities alongside local APC leaders.

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"As I have consistently stated during these visits, we are not merely here to outline what we intend to do, but to account for what we have already achieved," Governor Namadi told the crowd.

"We have recorded tangible progress across critical sectors--including road infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, youth employment, and economic empowerment--and our people deserve to see and hear about these efforts firsthand," he added.

He added that the next phase of Mr Tinubu's presidency and the APC administration in Jigawa State will usher in economic growth and prosperity for the country.

He said the federal government's economic reforms have transitioned past the initial phase of structural adjustment and Nigeria's economy has entered a period of steady expansion, recording a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of over four percent in 2026, driven by revitalised oil and non-oil sectors.

The governor expressed deep appreciation to community elders and APC leaders in Roni for their warm reception and firm assurances to mobilise overwhelming grassroots support for the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The governor also held a nighttime engagement with polling unit mobilisers, community leaders, and local influencers, reconciling aggrieved party members in a town hall meeting where he stayed the night.