The judge warned that the former NNPC Staff Cooperative president, Mr Ogunbayo, risks arrest if he fails to appear in court.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gwarinpa, Abuja, on Monday ordered the former President of the NNPC Staff Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, Olalekan Ogunbayo, to appear in court on 15 December for his arraignment over an alleged N582 million fraud.

A statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the trial judge, Leslie Wike, warned that Mr Ogunbayo risked a warrant of arrest if he failed to appear on the next adjourned date.

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The EFCC filed an eight-count charge against Mr Ogunbayo and Abolade Nurudeen over the alleged criminal misappropriation of N582 million, conspiracy and corruption.

The money was generated from the sale of a property belonging to the NNPC Staff Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, according to the EFCC.

However, Mr Ogunbayo was absent when the case came up for arraignment on Monday. EFCC lawyer R.U. Adagba informed the court.

Attempts to reach Mr Ogunbayo

This is the second time Mr Ogunbayo has failed to appear for his arraignment. He was also absent when the case came up on 26 October.

Ms Adagba told the court that the EFCC had made several attempts to reach the defendant, including sending him written invitations.

She also said Mr Ogunbayo was aware of the charge against him, having personally deposed to an affidavit in support of a bail application before the court on 13 October.

Defence arguments

In his defence, Mr Adoo acknowledged that he had undertaken to produce his client in court but argued that he had not been served with a copy of the charge.

Mr Adoo also disclosed that the Inspector-General of Police and the Code of Conduct Bureau had invited Mr Ogunbayo over the same matter.

Responding, Ms Adagba argued that the court had not made any order authorising the service of the charge on Mr Ogunbayo's lawyer on his behalf.

She maintained that the defendant was aware of the criminal proceedings because he had filed an affidavit in support of his bail application.

After hearing both sides, the judge directed that Mr Ogunbayo be served through his lawyer, Mr Adoo. He warned that the defendant risked a warrant of arrest if he failed to appear in court.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case until 15 December for arraignment.

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Failed arraignments

The failure of defendants to appear in court for arraignment is one of the factors contributing to delays in the administration of justice.

Mr Ogunbayo is not the first defendant to miss an arraignment. The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has also failed to appear in court for her arraignment over alleged fraud involving $1.3 million and N746.6 million.

Ms Umar-Farouq's lawyers attributed her absence to health reasons.

Her repeated failure to appear prompted the judge to order her arrest.

Adeniyi Adeyemi, accused of creating and operating a purported government agency, has also failed to appear in court for arraignment.

Several attempts to arraign him since last year were unsuccessful for various reasons, including applications by his lawyers, his absence from court and the judge's official engagements elsewhere.

He was eventually arraigned in September before the Federal High Court. However, the charges were later withdrawn and transferred to the FCT High Court in Maitama.