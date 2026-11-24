The Federal Government has expressed disappointment over the failure of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) to reach consensus on an overarching political agreement, describing the outcome as a setback for international climate cooperation.

The Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr Omotenioye Majekodunmi, said, however, that the development would not weaken Nigeria's commitment to addressing climate change.

Majekodunmi stated this in a statement published on the X handle of the NCCC following the conclusion of the conference in Antalya, Turkey.

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She acknowledged that progress was recorded on some negotiating issues but maintained that the absence of a comprehensive political agreement did not invalidate existing commitments under the Paris Agreement.

"COP31's failure to reach consensus on an overarching political outcome is deeply disappointing and represents a setback for international climate cooperation," she said.

Outlining Nigeria's priorities, the NCCC director-general said the country would concentrate on implementing its Nationally Determined Contribution 3.0 (NDC 3.0), strengthening climate governance, mobilising investments and pursuing a just energy transition.

"For Nigeria, our focus remains firmly on implementation. We will continue advancing our NDC 3.0, strengthening climate governance, mobilising investment and pursuing an orderly, just and nationally determined energy transition," she said.

Majekodunmi said the conference outcome had reinforced the need for climate commitments to be supported by credible financing, practical implementation strategies and recognition of the varying circumstances of countries.

She reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to working with African partners and the international community to build consensus and accelerate global climate action.

According to her, the country's progress on climate action should not be measured solely by emissions reduction but also by its impact on job creation, business development, improved energy access and better livelihoods.