Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe has ruled out an electricity tariff increase in 2027, saying the Federal Government is prioritising access to power while working to clear its debt to generation companies (GenCos).

Tegbe gave the assurance during an interview on Arise News on Monday, while discussing the government's options for addressing power sector debts without imposing additional costs on consumers.

"Let me make it categorically clear to Nigerians. And I'll say it again. There's no plan to increase tariff," he said.

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He said his priority was to expand electricity access and that the government was considering a concessionary gas rate for GenCos that would not force suppliers out of business.

"The most important thing for me is, how do I get electricity to Nigeria? And I'll tell you, Mr President is saying, we own the gas. People need to give GenCos gas at a particular concessionary rate that is not going to make gas suppliers go out of business. Let's look at the model," Tegbe said.

The minister said the government was also reviewing assumptions in the electricity tariff model, but ruled out an increase.

"We're looking at assumptions that have been built into the tariff model. There's a possibility that some of those assumptions may need to be revised. But rule out tariff increase," he said.

According to Tegbe, the Federal Government had paid ₦1.23 trillion of its negotiated ₦3.3 trillion debt to GenCos and was on course to pay the remaining balance in 2027.

"Today, we are paid 1.23 trillion. We're speaking 1.23 trillion in this economy in a speed of about one and a half years. And we're on track to finish paying the rest next year. Because we are looking at different ways to settle it," he said.

He said the government was considering offsetting some of the debt against royalties and corporate income tax, and was discussing ways to reduce gas costs with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Tegbe also defended his earlier "freezers are freezing" comment, saying the controversial remark was made light-heartedly after he received positive feedback about electricity supply.

"I was at University of Abuja, I was commissioning 1.6 megawatts of mini grid that we the federal government has built for Abuja. Students in Abuja University can confirm in the last one year have had free 24/7 lights, and in the course of that, some people send me video. I have and I will show you those video. There are TikTok. I have everything, I have chats," he said.

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He said he did not intend to dismiss people who still faced power supply problems and acknowledged that some consumers continued to face challenges related to power outages.

"I had no disregard, please. I had no disregard for the people that still have challenges with power, and that wasn't my intention," Tegbe said.

"I made a comment to say we are getting feedback from some Nigerians who are saying that electricity has improved in our area, Minister, Minister, Minister. See, this thing is over blocking, and I said my response to them is this: freezers are meant to freeze. Allow the freezers to freeze the food. We would stop at nothing until Nigerians get electricity."

On the timeline for improving supply, Tegbe said infrastructure deficiencies were greater than initially estimated, noting that the government remained on course and expected to deliver "much improvement" over the next three to five years.