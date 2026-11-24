-- Urges FG to implement ₦70,000 transport allowance, set up tripartite minimum wage negotiation council

ABUJA -- THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday alerted its members that "the enemies of the Labour movement" are at work to divide and weaken its resolve and sabotage the forthcoming national minimum wage negotiations before they begin.

The NLC said the new tactics include peddling rumours and exploiting differences in order to set one union against another.

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This is as the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, called on the Federal Government to ensure that all the October 2026 agreements are faithfully implemented, especially the ₦70,000 transportation allowance and the setting up of the Tripartite National Minimum Wage Negotiation Council.

"We expect workers to receive them this month as agreed, including the convening of the monitoring meeting. State governments and private-sector employers are urged to implement the same," the NLC said.

Speaking in his address at the 2026 NLC Harmattan School in Abuja, Comrade Ajaero described trust as a key factor in building and maintaining sustainable industrial relations, adding that "fidelity to agreements is crucial."

According to him: "Nigerian workers expect the government to honour commitments made through negotiations. Agreements cannot become matters of convenience that are implemented only when politically expedient."

Warning against going contrary to the recent agreement on the transportation allowance to cushion the high fares paid by workers to get to work, he appealed to the government to respect the tenets of the agreement.

He said: "We use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to ensure that all the tenets of the October 27, 2026 agreement are faithfully implemented, especially the ₦70,000 transportation allowance and the setting up of the Tripartite National Minimum Wage Negotiation Council.

"We expect workers to receive them this month as agreed, including the convening of the monitoring meeting. State governments and private-sector employers are urged to implement the same."

On the alleged plan to sow seeds of discord among unions before the commencement of the tripartite committee for the new minimum wage negotiations, he said:

"At this point, as we prepare to negotiate a new national minimum wage, we want to draw your attention to the fact that the enemies of the Labour movement are already at work. Their strategy is as old as it is dangerous: divide us, weaken our resolve, and sabotage the forthcoming national minimum wage negotiations before they even begin.

"They will peddle rumours, exploit our differences, and seek to set one union against another, one worker against another. However, we must see these tactics for what they are: attempts to rob Nigerian workers of the decent wage they deserve.

"We urge every worker to remain alert and vigilant. We must resist every attempt to divide us. Our strength lies in our unity, and our unity is our weapon. Let us continue to speak with one voice, present a common front, and insist that the minimum wage negotiations deliver real and meaningful improvement in the lives of workers.

"Join us in showing appreciation to past leaders of the movement for their timely efforts and support in keeping us united and progressing."

He said that, as the country approaches the 2027 general elections, labour must insist that the campaigns be issue-based and should not be a contest of personalities, slogans, ethnic calculations, or empty promises.

"Parties and candidates must tell Nigerians what they will do about employment, wages, social protection, education, healthcare, security, food production, infrastructure, taxation, industrial development, and workers' welfare.

"Workers and citizens have the right to interrogate political programmes and demand accountability; and people's votes must count. INEC must ensure transparency in all its dealings, including a credible voters' register, to ensure the integrity of the 2027 electoral outcomes.

"Democracy means nothing if citizens cannot freely choose their leaders or if their votes do not determine outcomes. Let our ballot speak our collective minds and interests in the election."

He said all these issues demonstrate why the trade union movement cannot restrict itself to the workplace alone.

"Trade unions have a responsibility to protect workers at work and also to participate constructively in shaping the society in which workers live. Our mandate includes defending wages and conditions of employment.

"Our mandate also includes defending democracy, social justice, equality, human dignity, and economic policies that promote decent work. This is why workers' education is so important.

"We need trade unionists who understand all the issues that not only confront the worker in the world of work but also confront him in the larger society. As the world of work continues its rapid evolution, propelled by artificial intelligence, automation, digital platforms, and new forms of employment, traditional employment relationships are being transformed.

"Our strength will ultimately depend on the quality, commitment, and consciousness of our members and leaders. Workers' education, as an essential tool in organising, must therefore become a continuous process in building these capacities."

In a goodwill message, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Director, Dr. Vanessa Lerato Phala, said this year's theme, "Organising in the Context of Socioeconomic Transformation," and the sub-theme, "Labour and the Struggle for a Living Wage," could not be more timely.

"Across the world, and particularly in developing economies, the world of work is undergoing profound changes driven by technological advancement, economic restructuring, demographic shifts, climate change, growing informality, new forms of employment, and changing production systems.

"These transformations are reshaping workplaces, labour markets, and societies in ways that present both opportunities and challenges for workers and their trade unions."

She said that, in Nigeria, these global developments are unfolding within a context marked by rising living costs, widening inequality, unemployment and underemployment, and pressures on workers' purchasing power.

"Many working people and their families continue to face difficulties in accessing decent work, adequate social protection, and essential public services. These realities underscore the importance of strengthening workers' voice, representation, and collective power in shaping economic and social policies.

"The ILO has long recognised that sustainable development cannot be achieved unless economic growth is accompanied by social justice. This principle has guided the Organisation since its founding in 1919 and remains at the heart of our mandate.

"The Decent Work Agenda, built around employment creation, rights at work, social protection, and social dialogue, provides a framework to ensure that economic transformation translates into improved living and working conditions for all.

"From the ILO's perspective, organising is not simply a tool for increasing trade union membership. It is fundamental to democracy in the world of work. Strong, representative, and independent workers' organisations enable workers to participate in decisions that affect their lives and livelihoods.

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"Organising helps workers exercise their rights, engage in collective bargaining, influence public policy, and contribute to national development. As the world of work evolves, trade unions must keep adapting their organising approaches to reach workers in informal employment, non-standard work arrangements, platform work, outsourced employment, and other emerging forms of work.

"Mr President of the NLC, particularly important is the need to engage young workers and women workers, who constitute a significant share of the labour force and whose experiences will shape the future of work.

"Equally important is the challenge of extending representation and protection to workers in the informal economy, who often face significant decent work deficits, including low and unstable incomes, inadequate social protection, and limited access to collective representation."

On the sub-theme of the programme, "Labour and the Struggle for a Living Wage," she said that while minimum wages remain an important labour market institution, workers' aspirations extend beyond merely securing the legal minimum.

"The broader objective is to ensure that work provides people with a dignified standard of living and a pathway out of poverty. A living wage is therefore linked not only to income but also to the wider issues of social protection, collective bargaining, public services, productivity, economic development, and the fair distribution of national wealth.

"Around the world, governments, employers, and workers' organisations are increasingly engaging in dialogue on how to ensure that workers share fairly in the benefits of economic growth.

"This requires strong institutions of social dialogue and collective bargaining, evidence-based policymaking, and continued investments in productive employment. It also requires recognition that workers are not merely factors of production but human beings whose labour contributes to national prosperity."