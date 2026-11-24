Vice-President Kashim Shettima has called for Nigeria's drug control efforts to be treated as a national emergency, warning that the country's ability to secure its future depends on decisive action against drug abuse, trafficking and the criminal networks financing the illicit trade.

He charged federal, state and local governments, security agencies, health institutions, the judiciary, private sector operators and community leaders to move beyond policy declarations and ensure the full implementation of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) 2026-2030.

Shettima, who spoke on Monday in Abuja at the official launch of the five-year plan, said the drug menace had evolved beyond a law enforcement challenge into a public health crisis, security threat, development setback and economic problem with far-reaching consequences for families, communities and the nation's future.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Office of the Vice-President, Dr Modibbo Aliyu Umar, the vice-president said the scale and complexity of the drug problem demanded a comprehensive, coordinated and sustained national response.

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"A nation cannot secure its future if it fails to protect the people who must build that future," he said, describing the protection of young Nigerians from the consequences of drug abuse and trafficking as critical to national development.

Shettima said the new master plan offered Nigeria an opportunity to consolidate the gains of the 2021-2025 framework, address its shortcomings and confront emerging threats through stronger institutional collaboration, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, intelligence-led enforcement and disruption of illicit financial flows.

"Behind every statistic is a human reality," he said, stressing that the response to drug use must combine firmness against traffickers with compassion and evidence-based care for persons struggling with substance use disorders.

The vice-president identified the six pillars of the plan as supply reduction, drug demand reduction, access to controlled medicines for scientific and medical purposes, alternative development and sustainable livelihoods, disruption of the illicit drug economy, and governance, financing and coordination.

He called on ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to integrate the plan's priorities into their work plans, budget proposals and implementation schedules, while urging state and local governments to strengthen drug control committees and take ownership of programmes tailored to their communities.

Shettima also tasked the National Assembly, justice sector institutions, health and education authorities, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, parents, teachers and young people to assume their respective responsibilities in tackling the menace.

He warned that without adequate financing, measurable indicators, reliable data and effective monitoring, the master plan risked becoming another policy document without tangible impact.

"A national plan without a credible financing pathway risks becoming a declaration of good intentions," he said, urging stakeholders to ensure that its priorities were backed by resources, institutional commitment and clear implementation timelines.

He commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.), for pioneering alternative development programmes in Africa, with a pilot initiative already transforming three communities in Ondo State through efforts to replace illicit cultivation with legitimate agricultural activities.

Shettima urged state and local governments to support the programme, describing sustainable livelihoods as a critical component of efforts to dismantle the economic incentives driving illicit drug cultivation.

Earlier, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Marwa, said the new master plan was designed to preserve previous achievements, correct identified weaknesses and prepare the country for emerging drug threats, including synthetic substances, new psychoactive drugs and increasingly sophisticated trafficking networks.

He said the evaluation of the 2021-2025 plan recorded more than 77,700 arrests, seizures of over 14.8 million kilogrammes of illicit drugs and substances, and more than 14,200 convictions, alongside the provision of treatment, counselling and rehabilitation services to over 32,400 people.

Marwa said the evaluation identified weaknesses in coordination, financing, service delivery, data management, monitoring and accountability, as well as inadequate capacity at state and local government levels, which informed the new plan.

He said the 2026-2030 framework would strengthen supply and demand reduction, expand evidence-based prevention and treatment, promote alternative livelihoods and target the financial and technological infrastructure sustaining drug trafficking.

According to him, criminal networks were increasingly exploiting encrypted communications, cryptocurrency and other digital platforms to conceal transactions, move proceeds of crime and evade law enforcement, making intelligence-driven investigations and stronger financial scrutiny imperative.

Marwa cited the April 28, 2026, coordinated operation involving the NDLEA, United States Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement partners in Switzerland, France and Greece, which dismantled a transnational criminal organisation, as evidence of the importance of international cooperation.

The operation led to the arrest of alleged billionaire drug baron Amadi Simon in Switzerland and two female kingpins, Jecinta Amara Ikechi in Anambra State and Blessing Ngozi Amadi in Delta State.

He said several bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets had been blocked, while the agency secured interim forfeiture of multi-billion-naira properties allegedly linked to Simon, including two hotels in Delta State and an apartment building in Mabushi, Abuja.

Marwa also recalled the dismantling of a Nigerian-Mexican methamphetamine network and a clandestine laboratory in Ogun State, involving drugs and chemicals valued at about $362.9 million, as well as the subsequent discovery of four other Mexican-linked laboratories in Oyo, Ebonyi and Enugu States.

The operations led to the arrest of 10 Mexican nationals and 14 Nigerian collaborators, who are facing criminal charges, he said.

The NDLEA chairman said alternative development remained central to the new plan, particularly in communities affected by illicit drug cultivation, adding that the agency would intensify its War Against Drug Abuse campaign through stronger engagement with parents, teachers, traditional and religious leaders, young people and the media.

He, however, warned that implementation would be undermined without sustained financing, urging federal budget authorities to incorporate the plan into annual budgets and the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, while states and local governments made dedicated provisions for drug control committees.

He also called for partnerships with banks, telecommunications and technology firms, agribusinesses, philanthropists and development partners to support prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and livelihood programmes.

"Policy priority without resources is merely an aspiration," Marwa said, adding that the agency would develop a resource mobilisation framework backed by costed implementation plans.

He welcomed President Bola Tinubu's transmission of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Bill, 2026, to the National Assembly, noting that it had passed second reading, and assured Nigerians that enforcement would remain anchored on the rule of law, due process and respect for human rights.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), described the NDLEA as the bedrock of Nigeria's drug control architecture, saying the new master plan would strengthen the agency by integrating enforcement with public health, education, social development, financial investigation and community participation.

Fagbemi commended Marwa and the agency's personnel for their achievements in intelligence operations, interdiction, investigation, prosecution and public sensitisation, describing the NDLEA chairman as a consistent achiever who had made the administration and country proud.

He said the Ministry of Justice would strengthen collaboration with the agency and the judiciary to ensure speedy and fair prosecution of drug-related offences in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, while improving asset forfeiture, extradition, mutual legal assistance and cross-border recovery of criminal proceeds.

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The minister said early collaboration between investigators and prosecutors would help secure admissible evidence, reduce procedural errors and strengthen the prosecution of drug cases.

He stressed, however, that drug control must distinguish between organised traffickers and people suffering from substance use disorders, insisting that while traffickers and financiers must face the full weight of the law, those affected by drug dependence required treatment, counselling, rehabilitation and community reintegration.

Fagbemi also applauded NDLEA's alternative development programme, which encourages communities to abandon illicit drug cultivation for legitimate cash crops and other agricultural activities, describing it as consistent with Tinubu's economic philosophy of turning adversity into opportunity.

The ECOWAS Commission, represented by its Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Nassirou Bako-Arifari, described the plan as aligned with regional commitments and an important contribution to building a safer, healthier and more resilient West Africa.

He said its success would depend on sustained political will, adequate funding and cooperation among governments, civil society, communities, the private sector and international partners, pledging ECOWAS support through experience-sharing, resource mobilisation and regional coordination.

The House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, represented by Hon. Dominic Okafor, pledged legislative support, oversight and policy advocacy to ensure effective implementation, while emphasising funding, accountability and inter-agency coordination.

The First Lady of Yobe State, Hajiya Hafsat Kollere Buni, also assured the NDLEA of partnership and support in implementing the master plan.

The launch, themed 'Strategic Action for a Drug-Free Nation,' attracted ministers, lawmakers, diplomats, representatives of the European Union, UNODC and ECOWAS, members of drug control committees, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, private sector representatives and youth groups.