Nigeria's High Commissioners to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for urgent action over unresolved cases involving the deaths of Nigerians in the country, alleged misconduct by security personnel and growing anti-Nigerian sentiments.

Fani-Kayode, in a statement on Monday, said the protection of Nigerians living in South Africa must remain a priority of his diplomatic mission, warning that the pursuit of stronger bilateral relations should not come at the expense of citizens' safety and welfare.

The concerns come amid reports that at least 12 Nigerians have died in South Africa in 2026 in incidents linked to anti-migrant protests, alleged police brutality and attacks reportedly motivated by Afrophobia.

The diplomat said Nigeria remained committed to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with South Africa but would not remain silent over issues threatening the safety, dignity and rights of its citizens.

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He described relations between the two countries as critical to Africa's economic integration, political stability and development, noting that cooperation between the continent's two leading economies was essential to its progress.

"The future of Africa is closely tied to the relationship between Nigeria and South Africa. If these two countries fail to work together, it could have significant implications for the continent's progress," he said.

Fani-Kayode said he had consistently advocated dialogue, mutual respect and stronger bilateral engagement since assuming office. However, he maintained that cordial relations between the two governments should not prevent Nigeria from raising legitimate concerns about the treatment of its citizens.

He specifically identified unresolved deaths involving Nigerians, alleged misconduct by some South African security personnel and anti-Nigerian statements by certain groups as matters requiring urgent attention.

The envoy also warned against portraying the entire Nigerian community in South Africa negatively because of the alleged criminal activities of a few individuals.

He said thousands of Nigerians in the country were law-abiding professionals and entrepreneurs whose contributions should not be undermined by the conduct of a minority.

"Thousands of Nigerians in South Africa are law-abiding professionals, including doctors, lawyers, academics and entrepreneurs. A small minority engaged in wrongdoing should not be used to define an entire community," he said.

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He further cautioned against treating anti-Nigerian rhetoric from some organisations as representative of the views of the wider South African population.

Nevertheless, he described expressions of hostility towards Nigerians as troubling and called for sustained dialogue and engagement to address tensions between the two communities.

Fani-Kayode commended Nigerian community organisations in South Africa for their efforts to protect the welfare and interests of citizens, saying their interventions had helped bring their concerns to the attention of relevant authorities.

He pledged to continue advocating for Nigerians and ensuring that their concerns received appropriate attention.

"Many Nigerians believe that their concerns are finally being heard and represented. I remain committed to speaking on their behalf and standing up for their interests," he said.

The High Commissioners also urged Nigerian investors and business owners in South Africa to sustain and expand their businesses while supporting fellow citizens facing difficulties.

Reaffirming his commitment to defending Nigeria's interests, Fani-Kayode said he would not hesitate to speak out whenever the country's dignity was threatened.

"Wherever Nigeria's dignity is challenged or undermined, I will not hesitate to speak out and defend the green-white-green," he said.

He said protecting Nigerians abroad, promoting economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations would remain central to his diplomatic assignment.