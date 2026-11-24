...Urge national cohesion, economic inclusion

President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have urged Nigerians to rise above ethnic and regional divisions, emphasising the need for national cohesion, mutual understanding and inclusive economic development.

The leaders made the call on Monday at the Ndigbo Lagos State Town Hall, organised by the Ndigbo National Dialogue and Development Initiative (NNDDI) at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

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The engagement, attended by Igbo community leaders, business stakeholders and government officials, provided an opportunity to strengthen relations between the Igbo community and the Lagos and Federal Governments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Addressing participants, Tinubu urged Nigerians to embrace a shared national identity, irrespective of their ethnic, religious or regional backgrounds, saying the country's development depended on the collective contributions of all citizens.

He also stressed the importance of creating broad-based economic opportunities to enable Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

"We must see ourselves as one people with a shared future.

"Nigeria must rise above its divisions, because our true development depends on the active participation and commitment of every single citizen, regardless of background," the President said.

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu commended Tinubu for attending the gathering, describing his presence as an affirmation of the important role played by the Igbo community in the socioeconomic development of Lagos State.

He acknowledged the contributions of Igbo political leaders, entrepreneurs, business associates and other stakeholders to the growth of the state.

"The President's presence here today is a significant gesture of recognition for Ndigbo and their rightful place in Lagos.

"We deeply value the enduring contributions and longstanding partnerships of the political leaders, business associates, and stakeholders who continue to build this state alongside us," the governor said.

Reflecting on Nigeria's democratic journey, particularly the political developments of 1999, 2003 and 2007, Sanwo-Olu also paid tribute to past and present leaders whose contributions helped shape the country's political evolution.

The town hall was designed to deepen engagement, address concerns affecting the Igbo community in Lagos and strengthen collaboration between community representatives and the two tiers of government.