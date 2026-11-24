Port Harcourt — The Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum (NDENYLF) has expressed grief over the boat mishap in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, calling for intensified rescue operations and stronger enforcement of maritime safety regulations.

The Forum, in a statement Monday by its spokesman, Legborsi Yamaabana, described the incident as a painful loss to the Ijaw nation and the wider Niger Delta, while commiserating with the affected families and communities.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, November 20, 2026, when a passenger boat travelling from Ayama to Ukubie for a burial ceremony capsized around 11 a.m. near the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan/Angiama communities in Southern Ijaw.

Reports said several passengers were feared dead or missing following the incident, while the Bayelsa State Police Command, through its spokesperson, DSP Musa Mohammed, reportedly confirmed the recovery of four bodies as rescue efforts continued.

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Yamaabana said the Forum's thoughts were with families awaiting information about their relatives, stressing that the tragedy had affected the entire Niger Delta.

"This is a very sad day for the Ijaw nation and the entire Niger Delta. Our hearts are heavy, particularly when we consider the families who left their homes expecting their loved ones to return, only to be confronted with this devastating uncertainty and loss," he said.

He added that NDENYLF stood in solidarity with the affected communities and prayed for the safe recovery of anyone who might still be missing.

The Forum commended emergency responders, community volunteers and other persons involved in the rescue operation, urging the Bayelsa State Government and relevant agencies to sustain the search for survivors and provide timely information and support to the affected families.

NDENYLF also called on maritime regulatory and safety authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mishap and strengthen enforcement of passenger safety measures, including the use of life jackets and compliance with applicable passenger-carrying requirements.

Yamaabana said the safety of water transportation was particularly important in the Niger Delta, where waterways remain critical to the movement and livelihoods of millions of residents.

"Moments such as this demand compassion, unity and collective responsibility. When tragedy strikes one constituent nationality, the pain is felt across the entire region," he said.

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The Forum urged traditional rulers, political leaders, community organisations and other stakeholders across the Niger Delta to support the bereaved families and affected communities.