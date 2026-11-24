Tunis — The Afro-Arab Union for Tourism and Travel (AAUTT) has been officially established, with Tunis designated as its permanent headquarters, in a move aimed at giving fresh impetus to tourism integration between Africa and the Arab world.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Union's Secretary-General, Mondher Ben Amor, a senior Tunisian civil servant and media and communications expert, following the completion of all legal procedures related to its establishment and the official publication of its creation in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia (JORT).

In a statement to TAP, Ben Amor said the completion of the organisational and legal procedures in Tunisia would enable the new institution to extend its reach at regional and international levels.

Launched at the initiative of its Egyptian founding president, Ahmed Samir Suleiman Sayed, who also chairs the Egyptian-Tunisian Fraternity Association, the new organisation aims to bring together experts, professionals and pioneers in the hotel, travel and tourism industries to support the development of the sector at national, African and Arab levels.

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The Secretary-General stressed that the Union's establishment was based on the conviction that Afro-Arab tourism integration represents a major driver of economic development and closer ties between civilisations.

The organisation is now embarking on a new phase focused on collective action to build a common tourism future that reflects the potential of its member countries, he added.

Supporting "Tunis, Arab Tourism Capital 2027" among Union's top priorities

As part of its priority initiatives, the Union plans to support the "Tunis, Arab Tourism Capital 2027" event by mobilising its resources and future representations to help ensure the success of international forums organised in connection with the occasion.

It also intends to establish partnerships with international, African and Arab organisations operating in the tourism sector, while opening representative offices and branches in several Arab and African countries with tourism potential.

To boost interregional tourism, the organisation plans to develop integrated tourist circuits linking African and Arab destinations. These initiatives aim to support air, sea and land transport connections, increase tourist flows between countries in the region and promote new forms of sustainable tourism.

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These include interregional, medical, cultural, archaeological and business tourism, as well as meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).

Furthermore, the Union plans to organise scientific seminars, forums and training sessions led by academics and researchers to strengthen the skills of young people and professionals working in the hotel, tourism booking and transport sectors, in line with regional standards.

Through its Secretary-General, the newly established Union has called on experts, researchers and stakeholders in tourism, travel and hospitality to join its upcoming projects and initiatives and contribute to this regional momentum.