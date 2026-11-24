THE 2027 National Budget offers some tax relief to low-income earners but falls short of lifting vulnerable households out of poverty, Public Finance Specialist Pepukai Chivore has told MPs.

Presenting his analysis during a Post-Budget Seminar on Monday, Chivore said the budget's ZiG349.5 billion revenue target, equivalent to 18.1% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), offered some relief to low-income workers but left marginalised groups exposed to persistent economic hardship.

He argued that the biggest burden could fall on small informal traders, while tax concessions for low-income earners remained too small to improve their living standards significantly.

Under the proposals, the tax-free threshold rises from US$100 to US$150, at an estimated cost of US$81 million to Treasury.

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For a worker earning the US$270 minimum wage, Pay As You Earn (PAYE) would fall to US$24.72, leaving take-home pay of US$245.28.

However, this remains below the estimated US$253 poverty line for a five-person household.

"Adequate relief for single earners at the bottom; not enough to lift a one-wage household clear of the poverty line," Chivore said.

He noted that the revised tax-free threshold represented only 56% of the minimum wage and failed to account for workers supporting dependants.

Chivore proposed indexing the tax-free threshold to the poverty line and introducing a tax credit for dependants to provide more meaningful relief to low-income households.

Domestic workers earning between US$90 and US$117 a month are exempt from PAYE under the proposed threshold.

However, Chivore said the exemption did not necessarily translate into improved living standards, as their earnings remained less than half the poverty line.

"That is protection, but not prosperity. Their earnings are still less than half the poverty line. With VAT at 15.5%, every purchase still carries tax," he said.

He identified informal traders as facing the greatest risk under the proposed tax measures.

The budget introduces a US$500,000 VAT compliance surcharge per tax period for unregistered traders, a provision Chivore warned was disproportionate because it was not linked to business turnover.

He said the measure could wipe out a small trader's business over a compliance failure, regardless of the scale of their operations.

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Chivore also questioned the contribution of the mining sector, which accounts for 14.5% of GDP and 75% of exports but reportedly paid an effective tax rate of just 14% in 2024.

He called for proper costing of every budget measure, a comprehensive tax gap study and stronger efforts to close revenue leakages in the mining sector.

"The relief is real but narrow, and the structural gap is the tax base, not the poor. Treasury must tax wealth and large leakages, not the vendor and domestic worker already at the poverty line," he said.