INCARCERATED Prophet Uebert Angel's Spirit Embassy Church has deliberately avoided naming his sodomy and indecent assault charges in a statement that follows its founder's arrest.

Angel, who has been in police custody since his dramatic arrest on Sunday, stands accused of touching a congregant's private parts and of a sodomy charge that was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) after his arrest.

The man, who also serves as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor, was humiliated on Sunday after ZRP officers carrying AK47s pulled up at his church and bundled him into a rugged police truck.

In a statement released last night, confirming his arrest and asking for congregants not to threaten Mnangagwa with death for allowing the arrest of Angel, the church skirted around naming the charges: sodomy and indecent assault.

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"He is ready to answer the allegations through the proper legal channels," reads the statement that was signed by the 'church's leaders.'

"We take the allegations seriously and remain confident in the importance of due process.

"We respectfully ask that the relevant authorities be allowed to carry out their duties without interference, speculation or unnecessary public pressure.

"Our sincere hope is that the facts will be considered fairly, the dignity of everyone involved will be respected, and justice will prevail.

"We are particularly concerned by the circulation of unverified information and inflammatory statements on social media. We strongly urge the public to refrain from spreading rumours, making unfounded accusations or sharing misleading narratives that may further aggravate an already sensitive situation.

"We have also noted, with great concern, statements by certain individuals claiming prophetic authority who have publicly pronounced doom and calamity upon His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, should Prophet Angel not be released."

Angel has had quite a difficult few weeks since his sermon urging people not to attack Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on November 1 at Spirit Embassy.

Former legislator Temba Mliswa has been on his case, launching scathing attacks and alleging that he is indeed guilty.

Beyond Zimbabwe, he recently made headlines after the publication of an Al Jazeera Investigative Unit feature that exposed how he allegedly paid certain British terrorist groups to push protests at COP26 for lifting of Zimbabwe's sanctions.

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Angel has put together a legal team that includes Professor Lovemore Madhuku and Admire Rubaya and is expected in court today.