THE fight against gender-based violence (GBV) must move beyond the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign and become a continuous cultural movement, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has said.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence run from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day.

This year's global theme is: "UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity."

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"It is not enough to commemorate 16 Days of the movement against GBV. It must be a perennial, cultural movement so that we do not forget and only remember when we start to observe the 16 days," Mudenda said.

He said efforts to end GBV must begin within the family, where children are taught to respect one another regardless of gender.

"It is there that enculturation in the respect of the boy child and the girl child and men and women within that family begin to exchange and experience the issue of respecting human dignity," he said.

"As long as people can respect human dignity, then there will not be those apostles that are in affront to gender-based violence."

Mudenda said the approach was rooted in the African philosophy of Ubuntu/Hunhu, which emphasises mutual respect and responsibility towards others, including women.

He also stressed that GBV affects both men and women, calling for a collective effort involving men, women, boys and girls.

"Gender-based violence is experienced by men and women, causing gender-based violence on men.

"So that unity which says unite against gender-based violence means that women and men, boys and girls, should work side by side together in an apostolic manner of ensuring that we are constantly aware of this phenomenon," he said.

The Speaker called for a whole-of-society approach, saying churches, traditional leaders, political parties and schools all had a role to play in changing attitudes and preventing abuse.

He said churches must promote respect for human dignity, while traditional leaders, as influential figures within communities, should encourage people to treat one another with respect, regardless of gender.

Political parties, he added, must also take an active role in the fight against GBV, while schools should use culturally grounded discussions and lessons to teach learners to respect one another and reject violence.

"It's a holistic approach that I am advocating for, and not a march by women against gender-based violence," he said.

Mudenda also challenged the media to go beyond reporting incidents of violence and take a more active role in educating the public on prevention.

"Currently, the media is very pronounced in narrating what has happened. Here is a wife who has killed a husband. Here is a husband who has killed a wife. Here is a man who has raped a four-month-old baby. You report that, but after reporting that negative story, you do not proceed to proffer how that should be stopped," he said.

He urged journalists to focus more on promoting a culture of respect and educating communities on how GBV can be prevented.

"Don't narrate the incident. Narrate the culture, the education that should be imbibed by society at large," he said.

Asked about Parliament's role in addressing GBV, Mudenda cited Section 119 of the Constitution and Chapter 4, which contains the Bill of Rights, saying Parliament was constitutionally obliged to uphold the provisions of the Constitution, including the protection of human dignity.

"We have the law on gender-based violence. We have also a Women's Caucus here in Parliament, which is a very strong caucus, which, from time to time, does speak about gender-based violence," he said.

He added that motions on GBV had been tabled in Parliament and that MPs were also raising awareness in their constituencies.

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"Within Parliament here, motions have been tabled in the House regarding gender-based violence. And Members of Parliament, as such, they have also been very apostolic in their constituencies in spreading the word that gender-based violence is a very negative practice that must stop."

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi also called for stronger action against GBV ahead of this year's commemorations, saying every reported case represented a person whose rights had been violated.

"Every statistic in the fight against gender-based violence represents a mother, a daughter or a sister whose fundamental rights have been violated," Gezi told journalists on Monday.

"As Parliamentarians, we are committed to closing legal loopholes, strengthening victim support services and holding every state institution accountable for how it treats survivors.

"Perpetrators must know that neither status nor silence will shield them from the full wrath of the law."