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Johannesburg Braces for Severe Storms and Flooding

Johannesburg residents have been warned to prepare for more severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and strong winds, reports EWN. The South African Weather Service has upgraded its warning over the risk of flash flooding and damage to homes and infrastructure across parts of Gauteng and south-western Mpumalanga. Residents have been urged to avoid flooded roads and rivers, while motorists are advised to exercise caution as the storms could disrupt electricity and communication services.

ANC Secures Polokwane Coalition Deal

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The ANC in Limpopo has urged its newly deployed councillors to prioritise service delivery, accountability and good governance as it finalises its candidates for the remaining six municipalities, reports SABC News. Provincial Secretary Reuben Madadzhe also confirmed that the party had reached a coalition agreement with an unnamed political party to secure control of the hung Polokwane council. The council is expected to reconvene to elect its mayor, speaker and chief whip after its first sitting collapsed.

Mapisa-Nqakula Corruption Trial Awaits Judgment

The Pretoria High Court is set to deliver judgment in the corruption and money-laundering case against former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, reports EWN. The State and defence presented their closing argument. Prosecutors maintained that the evidence supports allegations that she solicited R4.5 million in bribes from a defence contractor between 2016 and 2019. Her defence has challenged the credibility of the State's key witness and pointed to inconsistencies in her testimony. Mapisa-Nqakula denies the charges.

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