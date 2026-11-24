The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation said in a statement on Monday evening that four people were killed in the attack, and that Ovie Omo-Agege, the NDC candidate for the Delta Central Senatorial District for the 2027 elections, was the target of an assassination attempt.

The police command in Delta State said it has deployed its operatives to the area where gunmen suspected to be political thugs killed some members of the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC) who were on a campaign tour on Monday.

The incident happened at Uduere Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation said in a statement on Monday evening that four people were killed in the attack, and that Ovie Omo-Agege, the NDC candidate for the Delta Central Senatorial District for the 2027 elections, was the target of an assassination attempt.

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Mr Omo-Agege is a former deputy president of the Nigeria Senate.

"The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Samuel E. Erale, has directed intensified security operations in the affected area to prevent further violence and maintain law and order," Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement on Monday night.

"The commissioner of police has ordered a full-scale investigation and assures residents of the state that anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law, irrespective of political affiliation or status, and urges members of the public to provide credible information to assist ongoing investigations."

The police also urged residents to comply with the curfew imposed by the Delta State Government on Ughelli North over the incident.

"The commissioner of police warns political actors and their supporters against thuggery, intimidation and the unlawful use of firearms, stressing that political differences must never be allowed to degenerate into violence or loss of lives."

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said the police commissioner condoled with the bereaved family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Omo-Agege campaign mentioned a local government official whom it alleged led the attack. It challenged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta to condemn the attack and order immediate investigation and arrest of those responsible for it.

It also called on the police and the State Security Service to investigate the incident.

'Campaigning is not a crime'

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"We state it clearly: Delta State is not a war zone. Campaigning is not a crime. Seeking the votes of the people should not be a death sentence," Sunny Areh, a media adviser to Mr Omo-Agege, said in the statement on behalf of the campaign.

"We call on INEC, civil society organisations, the international community, and all lovers of democracy to take note: Deltans are being shot and killed for exercising their democratic right to campaign.

"To the families of Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro: We mourn with you. Your loved ones did not die in vain. Their blood cries out for justice, and we will not rest until justice is done.

"To our supporters: Do not retaliate. Do not take the law into your hands. We refuse to be intimidated. We refuse to be silenced. Our ward-to-ward tour of Delta Central will continue."