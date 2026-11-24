The former Deputy Senate President says the political atmosphere in Delta favours NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi, as it did in the 2023 presidential election.

Ovie Omo-Agege, a former Deputy Senate President, has predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose Delta State to the opposition in the 2027 general elections.

Mr Omo-Agege, who is contesting the Delta Central Senatorial District seat on the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) platform, said the state's political dynamics favour Peter Obi, his party's presidential candidate.

He made the prediction on Monday while appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today, where he discussed political violence recorded in the state during campaigns and political rallies.

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PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Omo-Agege's campaign team was attacked, leaving four people dead and others injured.

The former senator said the political atmosphere in Delta favoured Mr Obi, as it did in the 2023 presidential election, noting the former Anambra State governor remained the most popular presidential candidate in the state.

"Peter Obi won here in 2023, and he did so without an agent; he did so without Omo-Agege, he did so without others. He remains very popular here, and a combination of my support base and Obi's own support base here in Delta State; there's no chance that APC will have anything, and they know that," he said.

Mr Omo-Agege maintained that the factors that contributed to Mr Obi's victory in Delta in 2023 would remain relevant in the 2027 elections.

"The same reason that made Obi win in 2023 here when the PDP was in power, it is the same PDP character that moved to the APC, and when they did that, those of us whom they pushed out left the party and went to NDC. So, basically what we have now is the same PDP but under a new name, the APC," he said.

The former deputy senate president also said many voters in the state were dissatisfied with the ruling party because of the rising cost of living.

"We're fighting very hard to ensure that Peter Obi wins. Here in Delta State, the challenge we're having is this. These guys knew that on the campaign trail, they have nothing to tell the people. The electorate, the people here, are hungry, they're very angry, and they're looking for the slightest opportunity to get rid of this government. They cannot go and tell people that this is what this government has done," he said.

The outcome of the 2023 presidential election in Delta State was a major setback for the two dominant political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC, as Mr Obi, who contested under the Labour Party, defeated their candidates.

Mr Obi polled 341,866 votes to emerge winner in the state, defeating Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who secured 161,600 votes, while Mr Tinubu of the APC came third with 90,183 votes.

Mr Obi's victory was particularly significant because Delta was governed by the PDP at the time, and the then governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, was Mr Atiku's running mate in the election.

Mr Obi's victory reflected the strong support he enjoyed during the 2023 elections, particularly amid the nationwide political movement that attracted many young voters and supporters seeking an alternative to the two dominant parties.

Mr Obi won 18 of the state's 25 local government areas, while the PDP won the remaining seven, according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oborevwori not working for Tinubu

Mr Omo-Agege also alleged that Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was not making sufficient efforts to secure President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027 because he knew the president would lose the state.

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The former senator claimed that the governor was more concerned about ensuring his defeat in the Delta Central senatorial election than securing victory for Mr Tinubu.

"I'm not running for the same office with him (Oborevwori), but he's giving the impression in Delta State that it is he and I in the contest.

"He's even telling people that even if Tinubu doesn't win, Omo-Agege must not win because, as far as he's concerned, Tinubu is not really his issue. He's not working for Tinubu; all he wants to do is to make sure that I lose this election," he alleged.

Mr Omo-Agege further alleged that opposition parties, particularly the NDC, were being intimidated by the ruling party in the state.

He appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to ensure adequate security for opposition parties and their members in Delta State ahead of the 2027 elections.