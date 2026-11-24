The party urged all appointed members and supporters to demonstrate unity, discipline and commitment towards achieving its electoral objectives.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State on Monday inaugurated its campaign council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party announced the council's constitution in a statement issued in Abakaliki and signed by its spokesperson in the state, Darlington Onwe.

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According to the statement, the council comprises experienced political leaders, grassroots mobilisers, women, and youths drawn from the 13 local government areas and 171 political wards in the state.

The statement said the council would coordinate the party's statewide campaign activities, strengthen voter engagement and mobilise support for the PDP across all elective positions in the general elections.

It described the council as part of efforts to advance the political ambition of the party's governorship candidate, Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii.

The party urged all appointed members and supporters to demonstrate unity, discipline and commitment towards achieving its electoral objectives.

It also called on party faithful and stakeholders to work collectively towards rebuilding and repositioning the state.

The campaign slogan for the election is "Anyi G'Emeya," Igbo words translated to mean "Yes, We Can."

The Director-General of the campaign is Nwanne Ominyi, while Paul Okorie is the deputy director-general operations.

Others are: Chigozie Omege, deputy DG Ebonyi North Zone, Justus Ikechukwu-Okorie, deputy DG Ebonyi South Zone, Festus Okoha, deputy DG Ebonyi Central Zone and Mudi Erenede, director legal services.

Ikechukwu Nwobo is the campaign spokesperson, while Okorie C. Okorie is the director special duties & protocol, among others.

(NAN)