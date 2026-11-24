The minister called on security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the killings in the state.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to urgently address the people of the state over Monday's killing of four Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters by gunmen suspected to be political thugs.

The incident happened at Uduere Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State where the NDC went on a campaign tour ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation said in a statement on Monday evening that four people were killed in the attack, and that Ovie Omo-Agege, the NDC candidate for the Delta Central Senatorial District for the elections, was the target of an assassination attempt.

Mr Keyamo, in a statement on Monday night, condemned the killing and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the killing of these persons, just as I also condemned the killing of a tricycle operator in broad daylight by identified supporters of a political party in Asaba on 7 November, 2026," said Mr Keyamo who is from Delta State.

"I call on our leader and my elder brother, the Governor of Delta State and the Chief Security Officer of the State, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, to urgently address Deltans and read the Riot Act against those who are threatening fire and brimstone."

The minister called on security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the killings in the state.

"Since 1999, Delta State has been a relatively peaceful state, politically. Our disagreements have never led to violence and killings. We are all brothers and sisters who went to the same primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, and we all know ourselves and our families so well. There is ABSOLUTELY NO NEED for a descent into violence.

"Those who have promoted the mantra of 'Rig and Die' in Delta State and elsewhere should have a rethink, publicly withdraw it, and apologise for overheating the political temperature in the State and country.

"As can be seen, anyone can be a victim. I have always maintained that it is only law enforcement agencies that are allowed to deal with offenders. It is wrong to tell your supporters to kill other citizens under whatever guise. It smacks of desperation," the minister said.

The Delta State Government has imposed a curfew on Ughelli North Local Government Area over the killing, while the police have deployed operatives to the area.

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Meanwhile, Omo-Agege campaign mentioned a local government official whom it alleged led the attack. It challenged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to condemn the attack and order immediate investigation and arrest of those responsible for it.