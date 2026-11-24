Amnesty Seeks War Crimes Probe Into Deadly Ethiopia Attacks

Amnesty International is calling for an investigation into possible war crimes following artillery attacks by Ethiopian government forces and their Tigray Peace Forces allies that killed at least 14 civilians in Alamata, northern Tigray, between 26 and 28 September. The organisation said the shelling struck densely populated neighbourhoods, including residential homes and commercial areas, and injured numerous others. Amnesty also found that Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters had established military bases in residential areas and schools, putting civilians at risk. However, it stressed that this did not justify indiscriminate attacks and called for an independent international investigation and accountability for those responsible. The Ethiopian military and its allies had not responded to Amnesty's allegations at the time of publication, while the TPLF rejected the claims against its forces.

Sudan Famine Driven by War, Not Natural Disaster – Report

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Nearly 19.5 million people in Sudan are facing crisis levels of hunger or worse, with the risk of famine remaining high in several parts of the country, according to the World Food Programme and a report by the Somoud Alliance. The ongoing war, displacement, restrictions on humanitarian aid, destruction of farmland and markets, and rising food prices have worsened food insecurity, with around five million people facing emergency levels of hunger and 135,000 in catastrophic conditions. An estimated 825,000 children under five are also expected to suffer acute malnutrition in 2026. The alliance has called for an immediate ceasefire, safe humanitarian access and increased international funding to prevent further loss of life. It warned that funding shortages are leaving many households with only half their food rations, while attacks on aid workers and convoys continue to obstruct relief efforts.

DR Congo Fighting Traps Ebola Responders in Hospital

Heavy fighting near a hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ituri province has forced Ebola responders and World Health Organization staff to shelter in a maternity ward for more than 24 hours. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said teams were working to evacuate trapped staff safely and called for protection for healthcare workers, patients, and medical facilities. The violence has disrupted efforts to contain the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak, with Ituri accounting for more than two-thirds of confirmed cases. The outbreak has recorded 11,762 confirmed cases and 5,775 deaths across eight provinces, according to figures released on 20 November. The WHO has also verified more than 87 attacks on healthcare facilities and workers in the DR Congo since the beginning of the year.

Borno School Enrolment Nearly Doubles After Years of Boko Haram Violence

Education is gradually recovering in Nigeria's northeastern Borno State after more than a decade of Boko Haram violence forced schools to close and displaced thousands of families. Government figures show enrolment in public and private schools increased to 1.4 million learners in 2025, up from about 766,000 during the 2017-2018 academic year. Authorities said that they have built 104 new schools and renovated nearly 3,000 classrooms. The number of out-of-school children has reportedly fallen from 2.2 million to fewer than 800,000. However, insecurity, poverty, teacher shortages and limited access to schools in rural communities continue to threaten efforts to restore education. Officials said that rebuilding confidence among parents and ensuring children receive adequate learning support remain key to sustaining the progress.

Zimbabwean Preacher Uebert Angel Arrested on Sexual Assault Allegations

Prominent Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel has been arrested in Harare on allegations of indecent assault and sodomy. The founder of Spirit Embassy was reportedly detained during a church service. The police are yet to provide details about the allegations or confirm when he will appear in court. Angel, who was appointed Zimbabwe's special presidential envoy and ambassador-at-large in 2021. He previously faced controversy following a 2023 Al Jazeera undercover investigation that alleged he offered to use his diplomatic status to facilitate money laundering through a gold-smuggling scheme. He has also previously faced allegations of sexual impropriety, which he denied. A member of his team confirmed that he remained in police custody. The timing of his court appearance was still unclear.

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Final Verdict Due in Senegal-Morocco AFCON Title Dispute

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set to deliver its ruling on Senegal's appeal against the decision to strip the country of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco. Senegal initially won the January final 1-0 after extra time, but the Confederation of African Football's appeals board overturned the result in March, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the match after players walked off the pitch in protest over a controversial penalty decision. Morocco was subsequently awarded a 3-0 victory. Senegal's football federation challenged the decision, describing it as unfair, and is seeking to have the original result reinstated. The ruling could have wider implications for CAF's credibility and the application of tournament regulations. CAS's decision will be final, barring limited grounds for a further appeal before Switzerland's highest court, potentially bringing an end to the months-long dispute.