For years, collecting water was a daily struggle for Rachel Mukamana, a 46-year-old mother in Karongi District. Her family depended on the nearby Kavungu River for drinking, cooking and household chores, despite concerns about its quality, particularly during rainy seasons when it became dirty and developed an unpleasant smell.

However, Mukamana says her life has changed following the completion of the Kivu Belt Water Supply System, which has brought clean water closer to her home.

"We used to get water from a flowing river known as Kavungu. Whenever it rained and the river rose, the water became dirty. We struggled to get water for both domestic use and drinking," she recalls.

"Since we started getting water from WASAC, we fetch it much closer to us. We now have clean water for cooking and drinking, and we no longer have problems accessing it. We are very happy."

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She says the improvement has also enhanced household hygiene and reduced illnesses among her children.

"My life has changed. I now have clean water to use at home and for cooking. My hygiene has also improved. The water we used before was dirty and had a bad odour, and it caused diseases in our children, such as diarrhea and flu, which we no longer experience today," she says.

"Our request is that we continue having this water forever," she adds.

Her experience reflects improvements in Bwishyura and Rubengera sectors, where the Kivu Belt Water Supply System is expanding access to clean water for households, public institutions and businesses.

Implemented by the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC Group), the project received more than Rwf13 billion in government investment, with financial support from the African Development Bank (AfDB), according to Robert Bimenyimana, WASAC Group spokesperson.

New infrastructure increases water production tenfold

For years, water demand in Bwishyura and Rubengera exceeded the capacity of the existing Water Treatment Plants, which were producing only 3,300 cubic metres daily.

"The limited capacity meant households, businesses and hotels had to cope with rationing, while some residents travelled considerable distances to fetch water from public water points," Bimenyimana said.

The new project which began in July 2023 and was completed in April 2026, established a water treatment plant with a daily production capacity of 13,000 cubic metres. It also includes a 96.5-kilometre transmission and distribution network, 10 reservoirs, one booster pumping station and 105 public water taps.

According to WASAC Group, construction works created approximately 2,500 jobs during project implementation.

Health facilities and schools benefit

At Kibuye Health Centre, which receives approximately 200 patients daily, water shortages previously affected hygiene and service delivery.

Jean de Dieu Muhire, the health centre's Head, says the unreliable water supply previously forced staff to seek alternative sources, potentially unsafe sources, making it difficult to maintain hygiene and meet the needs of patients.

"We have had a water shortage issue for years. We could get water twice or three times a week due to water rationing, and this affected us because of the big number of patients we received," Muhire says.

"As a result, we had issues with poor hygiene. Our staff used to fetch water from Lake Kivu, which was not clean, and it could take more time."

He says the situation has changed since the facility was connected to the new supply system.

"However, the issue has ended completely after we got water from WASAC Group recently following the completion of a new water treatment plant. Today, we have running water that is consistent. We no longer have issues of water shortage, as we have water seven days a week," he says.

Muhire adds that reliable water has improved hygiene and allowed health workers to focus more on patients. He also reports fewer cases of waterborne diseases, including cholera and diarrhoea, which he partly attributes to improved water access in surrounding communities.

At Rutabo Primary School, the new supply has improved school feeding, sanitation and access to drinking water.

Jean Marie Vianney Sibomana, the school Head Teacher, says the school previously relied on pupils and support staff to fetch water, sometimes delaying meals.

"Sometimes, we could ask our students and some of our support staff to go and fetch water, which we used for school feeding and other purposes. This affected the school feeding programme because sometimes we could delay feeding students, and it was also tiring," Sibomana says.

The school now has sufficient water for cooking, drinking and cleaning.

"Having regular flowing water has improved school feeding, as students eat on time. It has significantly improved hygiene in the kitchen, classrooms and toilets because we do cleaning every day, which was not possible before," he says.

The school has also placed jerrycans and drinking cups in classrooms to make drinking water accessible to pupils and teachers.

Karongi water coverage reaches 92 per cent

According to Evariste Kwihangana, the district's Director of Infrastructure One Stop Center Unit, water distribution coverage in Karongi has reached 92 per cent.

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He describes the Kivu Belt Water Supply System as a major and impactful project in the district.

"We are grateful to WASAC Group for the Kivu Belt Water Supply System. It is the largest in the district and serves thousands of people who used to trek long distances to fetch water. Some of them walked more than one kilometre, which was hectic," Kwihangana says.

He says the district hopes the remaining eight per cent of households without nearby clean water access will benefit from the planned second phase.

"We also hope that the eight per cent of households who are yet to get clean water closer to them will get it in the near future, as we expect the second phase to start soon," he says.

Second phase planned for 2027

WASAC Group plans to extend the project to six additional sectors in Karongi and Rutsiro districts.

Bimenyimana says the proposed expansion will cover Mushubati, Gihango, Murunda and Musasa in Rutsiro, and Mubuga and Rugabano in Karongi.

The feasibility study has been completed, while procurement for consultancy services is ongoing. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

WASAC Group is also working with Karongi District to establish mechanisms for protecting, operating and maintaining the infrastructure to ensure its long-term sustainability.