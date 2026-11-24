Nairobi — Senior Assistant Inspector-General of Police Pepita Ranka, a former member of ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta's Presidential Escort team, has been appointed Director of Logistics at Police Headquarters in Nairobi in fresh changes within the National Police Service (NPS).

Ranka, who was serving as the North Eastern Regional Police Commander, has been transferred to Vigilance House, replacing Peter Ndung'u, who retired upon attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60.

He had been in charge of police operations in the North Eastern region since December 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a related appointment, Richard Rotich, who previously served as Deputy Director of Personnel at Police Headquarters, has been promoted and appointed the new Regional Police Commander for North Eastern.

Rotich, a former General Service Unit (GSU) officer, takes charge of security operations in the region, including efforts to combat terrorism.

Ranka previously served in Kenyatta's Presidential Escort and close protection team during his 10-year presidency between 2013 and 2022.

He was also briefly attached to President William Ruto's security detail during the 2022 transition period.

The senior officer is a trained commando who previously served in the GSU's elite Recce Company, a specialised tactical unit.

On Monday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat visited the Communication Stores at Traffic Headquarters along Thika Road, accompanied by Ranka.

The visit focused on assessing the facility's condition, identifying areas requiring improvement and reviewing the welfare of officers stationed there.

Separately, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin has made changes to the Operations Support Unit (OSU), appointing David Chebii as its new deputy head.

Chebii previously served as the Tana River County Criminal Investigations Officer and had also headed the Anti-Counterfeit Unit based in Parklands before its disbandment.

Amin has further directed the unit to relocate its operations to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road as part of efforts to reorganise its operations.

The changes come amid scrutiny of the OSU following allegations that some of its officers were involved in abductions and other unlawful activities.

The government has maintained that police officers implicated in violations of the law will be held accountable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The latest appointments and transfers mark further changes to the leadership and operational structures of the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.