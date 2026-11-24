Nairobi — The National Treasury has been asked to account for a Sh5 billion revenue shortfall reported on the Moja Expressway, with MPs seeking an independent audit of the figures submitted by the private operator.

The National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning said the government needed stronger verification measures before committing public funds to cover revenue gaps reported by private concessionaires.

The committee, chaired by Kimani Kuria, raised concerns over how the shortfall would be financed and whether taxpayers were adequately protected from financial risks linked to Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

Members warned that the issue could set a precedent for other infrastructure projects, including the proposed Rironi-Mau Summit highway.

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Appearing before the committee on Monday, National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo confirmed that the Sh5 billion shortfall would require funding through a Supplementary Budget.

Kiptoo undertook to submit by Tuesday, November 24, an audit trail showing how the revenue figures were verified, the checks in place and measures to manage the financial risks.

The committee was reviewing the 2027 Budget Policy Statement and implementation of the 2026/27 financial year budget.

Members also directed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to submit its employee performance bonus policy by Monday evening, including details of payments made and the number of beneficiaries within one week.

Kiptoo further said Kenya had received Sh95.7 billion in external debt disbursements, disputing reports of higher borrowing figures. He said the larger figures included loan commitments that had not yet been disbursed.

The committee also acknowledged the Treasury's full release of county allocations for three consecutive financial years and the rollout of the e-Government Procurement system, which is integrated with the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).