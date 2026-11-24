Four persons have reportedly been killed, while several others sustained gunshot injuries following an attack on the campaign train of former Deputy President of the Senate and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) senatorial candidate for Delta Central, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in Delta State.

Daily Trust reports that two of Omo-Agege's aides, identified as Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro, were among those killed in the attack, which occurred on Monday at Uduere community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Evans Iwurhaire, sustained gunshot injuries and was receiving medical attention at a hospital.

Four other persons, identified as Chief Evans Iwuvrie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba and Ayodo Wanogho, were also said to have sustained serious injuries.

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The attack occurred while Omo-Agege was addressing a crowd of supporters in the community when the assailants opened fire on him and members of his campaign team.

Omo-Agege's media aide, Sunny Areh, alleged that the attackers specifically targeted the NDC senatorial candidate.

The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation said the former Deputy Senate President escaped the attack by what it described as divine intervention, as bullets reportedly whizzed past his head while he was addressing the gathering.

In a statement, the organisation described the incident as a calculated attempt to assassinate Omo-Agege, insisting that it was neither a political disagreement nor a clash between rival supporters.

It alleged that Omo-Agege was the principal target of the attackers, who reportedly shouted repeatedly: "It's Omo-Agege we want to kill! It's Omo-Agege we want to kill!"

The campaign organisation described the incident as a serious threat to democratic participation and political freedom, demanding an immediate and transparent investigation into the killings.

According to the organisation, armed men opened fire at close range on Omo-Agege and his entourage during what it described as a peaceful campaign tour.

It insisted that all those responsible for the attack, including anyone alleged to have financed, directed or participated in it, must be brought to justice.

It called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Delta State Commissioner of Police to intervene immediately.

The organisation further alleged that police personnel attached to the campaign team, who reportedly arrived at the venue with six trucks, failed to prevent the attack and the subsequent killings.

It urged Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to publicly condemn the attack, ensure the arrest and investigation of those accused of participating in or directing it, and guarantee the safety of opposition candidates in the state.

The organisation urged its supporters not to retaliate or take the law into their hands, assuring them that its ward-to-ward campaign tour of Delta Central would continue.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident when contacted, saying he was still expecting a detailed report.

Gunmen targeted me, shouted my name during attack - Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege alleged that the gunmen repeatedly shouted his name, declaring that they wanted to kill him.

He said he survived the attack because of the intervention of his Department of State Services (DSS) escorts.

Speaking on Monday during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today, he said the attackers could be heard shouting his name while shooting at the venue.

"Right there at the venue, while they were shooting, we could hear them say, 'It is Omo-Agege we want to kill. We must kill Omo-Agege.'

"But I was lucky because my DSS details were very professional. In fact, after God, the only reason I am alive today is because of the DSS operatives who were with me," he said.

The former lawmaker described the incident as a premeditated attack, alleging that there had been a build-up to the violence.

He questioned why he would be singled out for attack when several other politicians were also contesting elective positions.

Omo-Agege said the gunmen opened fire less than five minutes after he began addressing supporters at the campaign venue.

He said he had moved towards the side of his vehicle to make eye contact with members of the audience when the shooting started.

"It was by divine intervention. As I was speaking, I just moved over to the side of the vehicle to be able to make eye contact with those I was speaking with. It was immediately I did that that the volley of gunshots started," he said.

NDC demands arrest of perpetrators

The NDC described the fresh attack on its members in Delta State as the latest in a series of orchestrated acts of violence against the party.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said in a statement that the attack was aimed at silencing opposition voices and discouraging its members and supporters from participating in the democratic process.

"This is an attack against the NDC for the umpteenth time in Delta State. It is a clear, calculated and cowardly attempt to silence opposition voices and scare our members and supporters away from the democratic process," he said.

The party called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to launch an immediate investigation and ensure the arrest and prosecution of those behind the attack, including their alleged sponsors.

It warned that failure to address political violence could lead to a breakdown of law and order ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"Election is not war. No life should be lost in the contest for power," the statement said.

Despite the attack, the NDC said it would not be intimidated or abandon its campaign ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Delta govt imposes curfew on LGA

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has imposed a curfew across the Ughelli North Local Government Area from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am until further notice, as part of measures to restore peace and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori directed security agencies to immediately investigate the incident, identify those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.

The Governor described the loss of lives as tragic and unacceptable, stressing that no political ambition or disagreement justifies the killing of innocent persons.

He said anyone found to have participated in, sponsored or facilitated the violence would face the full weight of the law, irrespective of political position, status or affiliation.

Governor Oborevwori also commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

He urged residents of Uduere and neighbouring communities to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies and provide useful information that could assist the investigation.

The Governor further called on political leaders, party supporters and their followers to exercise restraint, avoid inflammatory statements and respect the democratic rights of all citizens.

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Previous attacks on NDC supporters

The latest attack is not the first time NDC members and supporters have been targeted in Delta State.

In July, the party's governorship candidate, Chris Iyovwaye, was reportedly attacked during a visit to Agholokpe.

On August 13, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege alleged that armed men attacked his campaign team during a ward-to-ward consultation in Usiefrun, Ughelli South Local Government Area, leaving six NDC members injured.

He also alleged that, on August 21, armed men invaded and destroyed a venue prepared for an NDC campaign meeting in Uvwie.

On September 18, a political mobilisation march organised by the NDC under the banner of the "One Million-Man March" was violently disrupted in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

Similarly, on November 7, one person was killed and five others injured when suspected thugs attacked a political rally organised by NDC supporters in Asaba.

The Delta State Police Command said the incident occurred along Nnebisi Road during a procession organised by the Obidient/OK Movement in support of the party's presidential candidate.

The NDC and its supporters also alleged that several campaign vehicles were vandalised.

Another attack occurred on November 12 in Lagos, where hoodlums attacked NDC supporters gathered for a town hall meeting scheduled to feature the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The attack reportedly occurred around 11 am, before the arrival of the two politicians.

The Lagos State chapter of the NDC said four people were injured, while vehicles belonging to supporters and parts of the event centre were vandalised.