The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has raised the alarm over growing threats to journalists in the North-West, warning that banditry, terrorism and kidnapping are turning news coverage into a deadly assignment, with some reporters paying the ultimate price for informing the public.

The NUJ National President, Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, said journalists could no longer be expected to risk their lives in the pursuit of news without adequate protection, declaring that no story was worth the life of a media professional.

He spoke on Monday at the North-West Zonal Security Summit for Journalists, organised by the NUJ in collaboration with the Kano State government in Kano.

He lamented that journalists reporting from volatile communities across the region routinely faced intimidation, abduction and violence, despite their responsibility to keep the public informed.

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The NUJ president called for an end to mere expressions of sympathy whenever journalists were attacked, demanding concrete safeguards, including a permanent rapid-response communication channel between the union and security agencies.

He also demanded mandatory newsroom safety policies, specialised training for journalists covering conflict zones, protection against cyber-attacks and surveillance, as well as prompt and transparent investigations into attacks on media professionals.

Abdullahi accused neither the security agencies nor journalists of being adversaries, but said mutual suspicion must give way to cooperation that protects reporters without compromising security operations.

"Journalists are neither enemies of the state nor adversaries of security institutions. We are partners with distinct, complementary roles," he said.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, cautioned that irresponsible media coverage of security incidents could worsen the country's security challenges.

The minister, represented by the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Jibrin Baba Ndace, warned journalists against publishing unverified reports, misleading images, speculative casualty figures and sensitive operational information.

He said such reports could trigger panic, endanger lives and undermine security efforts, urging journalists to uphold accuracy, verify sources and exercise sound editorial judgement.

Idris, however, warned against using national security as an excuse to undermine press freedom, saying responsible journalism must not mean abandoning the media's watchdog responsibility.

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He called for stronger communication between security agencies and journalists, urging the former to provide timely and credible information while respecting the media's editorial independence.

The minister also urged the summit to develop practical recommendations on journalists' safety training, access to verified security information, mechanisms for reporting threats and improved welfare and insurance provisions.

The summit featured keynote presentations by retired Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Professor Umaru Pate and retired Major General Chris Olukolade.

Panel discussions examined the trust deficit between journalists and security agencies, newsroom safety policies and reporting protocols in conflict situations.