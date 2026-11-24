The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may retain its benchmark interest rate at 23 per cent at the conclusion of its Monetary Policy Committee meeting, despite the continued moderation in inflation, as renewed pressure on the naira and concerns over foreign exchange stability strengthen the case for caution.

Financial experts say the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which began its 308th meeting on Monday, may prefer to assess the impact of its September interest rate reduction before considering another round of monetary easing.

Daily Trust reports that the position reflects growing concerns that although headline inflation has declined, underlying price pressures, exchange rate uncertainties and liquidity conditions could complicate efforts to sustain the disinflation process.

Nigeria's headline inflation rate fell to 14.06 per cent in October from 15.39 per cent in August, the latest period considered by the MPC at its previous meeting. However, analysts caution that the decline does not necessarily mean that inflationary pressures have been fully contained.

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It will be recalled that at its September meeting, the MPC reduced the MPR by 350 basis points to 23 per cent from 26.5 per cent, marking a significant shift in its monetary policy stance after two consecutive rate holds in May and July.

The committee also adjusted the standing facilities corridor to +50/-300 basis points around the MPR, while retaining the Cash Reserve Requirement at 45 per cent for deposit money banks, 16 per cent for merchant banks and 75 per cent for non-Treasury Single Account public sector deposits.

The decision followed an earlier 50-basis-point reduction in February.

Professor Uche Uwaleke, President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, said the MPC was likely to retain all key monetary policy parameters to allow more time to evaluate the consequences of its September decision.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Uwaleke acknowledged that the moderation in inflation and declining money market rates provided arguments for another reduction in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR).

He, however, warned that renewed foreign exchange market pressure could undermine the benefits of further monetary easing.

"Such a decision will allow the committee sufficient time to assess the impact of its September policy adjustment on financial markets and the broader economy before considering further changes to its policy stance," he said.

The professor noted that the Nigeria Overnight Financing Rate had declined to 20 per cent from 22 per cent recorded at the time of the September meeting, strengthening the argument for aligning the benchmark rate with prevailing money market conditions.

He also noted that Nigeria's gross external reserves had declined from $55.25bn to $54.6bn over the period, while renewed demand for foreign exchange raised concerns about the sustainability of exchange rate stability.

According to him, political uncertainties ahead of the 2027 general elections could encourage businesses and individuals to increase precautionary demand for foreign currency, placing additional pressure on the naira.

Uwaleke warned that further depreciation could increase the cost of imported goods and production inputs, potentially reversing some of the recent gains in inflation moderation.

"Against this backdrop, another reduction in the MPR may be premature," he said.

He explained that although lower interest rates and reserve requirements could stimulate lending and economic activity, they could also increase liquidity and intensify demand for foreign exchange.

A similar outlook was presented by Proshare Research in its assessment of the MPC meeting, which identified the need to evaluate the transmission of September's policy adjustment as a major reason the CBN could maintain the status quo.

According to the research, October's inflation moderation was driven substantially by base effects rather than a broad-based easing of price pressures.

It explained that the 0.43 per cent month-on-month inflation increase in October replaced a 0.93 per cent increase recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate accelerated from 0.06 per cent in September, while food inflation remained elevated at 19.13 per cent.

Proshare also highlighted renewed pressure on the foreign exchange market, noting that the official naira exchange rate had weakened to about N1,360 per dollar, while the premium between the official and parallel markets had widened to approximately N85.

It said gross external reserves had flattened around $54.9bn, while market interest rates remained significantly below the MPR.

Treasury bills, for instance, were clearing at between 15.40 and 15.89 per cent, while overnight funding rates were anchored around the 20 per cent deposit facility floor.

The research outfit argued that these developments supported a pause rather than another immediate reduction in the benchmark rate.

It identified a 50-basis-point cut as the main alternative but maintained that the committee would likely prioritise evidence that the September adjustment was transmitting effectively through the financial system.

Global monetary policy adds to uncertainty

Developments in the international financial system could also influence the CBN's decision, particularly as major central banks have maintained relatively restrictive monetary policy positions.

Proshare observed that the United States Federal Reserve retained its benchmark interest rate at 3.75 to 4.00 per cent in October, while the Bank of England raised its rate to 4.00 per cent in November.

The European Central Bank also maintained its deposit rate at 2.50 per cent.

Higher interest rates in advanced economies could reduce the relative attractiveness of Nigerian financial assets to foreign portfolio investors, particularly if domestic monetary policy is eased further.

However, the report noted that the experience of other African economies offered different policy perspectives.

While South Africa retained its benchmark rate at 7.25 per cent, Ghana reduced its policy rate by 300 basis points to 11 per cent in November, citing the need to realign its policy rate with prevailing market conditions.

The different decisions, however, reflect varying inflation trends, exchange rate conditions and monetary policy challenges across the economies.

Uwaleke said developments in crude oil prices and the outcome of the US midterm elections were unlikely to create significant immediate inflationary shocks for Nigeria.

He maintained that domestic foreign exchange market pressures remained the more pressing consideration for the MPC.

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He added that retaining interest rates would not necessarily mean the committee had abandoned its easing bias but would represent a temporary pause to consolidate the gains recorded since September.

An accounting and finance academic, Posi Olatubosun, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 23 per cent at its November meeting, warning that another rate cut could undermine efforts to sustain the decline in inflation.

Olatubosun, in an article, argued that despite headline inflation dropping to 14.06 per cent in October from 14.63 per cent in September, rising month-on-month inflation, persistent food prices, pressure on the naira and anticipated election-related spending remain major threats to price stability.

He noted that monthly headline inflation accelerated to 0.43 per cent in October from 0.06 per cent in September, while food inflation remained above 19 per cent.

He also warned that further monetary easing could weaken returns on naira-denominated assets, intensify foreign exchange demand and fuel imported inflation.

Instead of cutting interest rates, Olatubosun recommended clear guidance on future rate reductions, subject to improved inflation and exchange rate stability.

He also proposed a gradual reduction in the 45 per cent cash reserve requirement for commercial banks, tied to verified lending to manufacturing, agriculture and small businesses.

He said the approach would improve access to credit and support economic growth without jeopardising the gains made in controlling inflation.