The Peter Obi Media Office has raised the alarm over an alleged coordinated propaganda campaign by certain actors within the ruling party and elements of the opposition aimed at falsely linking presidential candidate Peter Obi to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by Idris Zekeri Jnr., the Media Office said credible intelligence indicates that the plot is designed to exploit Nigeria's ethnic and security sensitivities in order to alienate Northern Nigerians--particularly young voters--from the Obi-Kwankwaso political movement.

According to the statement, the alleged smear campaign is expected to roll out through sponsored publications in Northern newspapers, appearances on Northern-based radio stations, and coordinated social media narratives depicting Obi as politically aligned with Biafran separatism and IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

As an example of the alleged disinformation, the Media Office pointed to a recent claim by social media personality Gucci Commando, who claimed to have visited Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto and attributed political endorsements for Obi to him--an assertion the team dismissed as unverified and baseless.

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"We wish to state unequivocally that Peter Obi is neither an ethnic nor a religious candidate. He is a Nigerian whose political vision and aspirations extend beyond ethnic, religious, and regional divisions," the statement read.

The Media Office stressed that Obi's advocacy for justice, dialogue, national reconciliation, and the rule of law should not be misconstrued as backing for separatism, noting that the Obi-Kwankwaso political alliance represents a pan-Nigerian initiative rather than an ethnic project.

Challenging those behind the allegations to produce verifiable evidence instead of relying on fabricated reports and insinuations, the team urged Northern citizens not to allow divisive propaganda to fracture relationships built on shared hopes for national renewal.

Calling on journalists and media houses--particularly newspapers operating in the North--to uphold professional ethics and independently verify sponsored political claims before publication, the Media Office warned against allowing news platforms to be used as tools for ethnic division.

"Nigeria's challenges are far too grave to permit its politics to be reduced to ethnic suspicion, religious manipulation, and divisive propaganda. The national discussion should focus on poverty, insecurity, unemployment, education, healthcare, and accountable leadership--not fabricated identities and political distractions," the statement concluded.