Beacon School is the only special needs school in the Western Cape that participates in robotics competitions

Beacon School for learners with special educational needs in Mitchells Plain introduced LEGO tinkering kits in 2024.

Teacher Zelia van Rooyen extended the work into coding and robotics. This is where learners Ethan Scott and Liam Conradie learnt to build and program LEGO robots to navigate obstacle courses.

The Beacon team competed in the national World Robot Olympiad in 2025 and 2026, the only LSEN school from the Western Cape participating in the coding and robotics competition.

When special needs teacher Zelia van Rooyen introduced LEGO tinkering kits to her class two years ago, she never imagined that it would lead to her learners competing in a national robotics tournament.

Learners Ethan Scott and Liam Conradie are both 15 and autistic. They are part of the robotics team at the Beacon School for LSEN (Learners with Special Educational Needs), a public school in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.

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When we recently visited the class, Ethan and Liam were tinkering with the LEGO robots they had built and programmed to complete an obstacle course.

According to van Rooyen, Beacon School caters for learners with severe or profound intellectual disability and learners with autism spectrum disorder.

"I went for training on unplugged coding, where you had to build a code with tokens. I played around with this with my learners after the training, and they loved it," said van Rooyen.

The school also does Six Bricks education, a LEGO-based teaching approach that uses a set of six brightly coloured LEGO bricks (typically yellow, green, light blue, dark blue, red and orange) to engage learners in short, playful activities.

"Through Six Bricks, we ended up being sponsored with LEGO tinkering kits in 2024, which consist of small pieces that you can build stuff with, but no coding was involved. I introduced these kits to my class, and I have learners who can build quite well with LEGO."

"One learner built a clock, and he showed me how moving one gear enabled the rest of the clock to move. Another learner built a moving truck. It was crazy. This showed me that my learners had a different way of looking at the LEGO and making objects," said van Rooyen.

She said the Department of Basic Education had announced that coding and robotics would be part of the curriculum in mainstream schools. When training was offered to teachers, van Rooyen motivated for herself to also join.

Van Rooyen has created a special nook at the back of her classroom dedicated to coding and robotics with an obstacle course that the robots must complete.

Ethan is proud of the robot truck which took him about a month to build and program. He explained to GroundUp what the robot is supposed to do, then set it off to complete its missions on an obstacle course.

Ethan and Liam were part of the Beacon School team that competed in the national round of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) competition this year. According to van Rooyen, Beacon is the only special needs school from the Western Cape that competed.

"The provincial competition was in Paarl; nationals were in Pretoria. So we got first and second place at the provincial competition. Then Liam and Scott went to nationals this year.

"We made it to Nationals last year as well with a different team," said van Rooyen.

"I was a bit nervous when we went to our first competition because my kids would meet other learners from mainstream schools and I didn't know how they would interact. But I was pleasantly surprised how they got along with everyone," she said.

Quinton Meades, deputy principal of La Rochelle Girls' High in Paarl, where most of the robotics competitions are held, said the school hosts three events every year: the Robothon, the Boland edition of the national WRO, and an informal competition known as Brick Jams.

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"La Rochelle started with an internal coding and robotics programme in 2019, introducing micro:bit coding and electronics in our technology programme. Then in 2022, we started hosting events for the community," he said.

"We established a Paarl robotics cluster with the intention to get more schools involved. We found that through the competitions, it encouraged learners to continuously stretch themselves and keep developing their skills."

"The primary intention behind the programme is to give the kids that have an interest in coding and engineering the opportunity to pursue those interests. Along the line, Beacon LSEN got involved in our local competitions and it has really been a privilege to have them involved in both our Robothon and WRO," said Meades.