The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on Monday visited communities in Ijebu East and Ijebu North-East Local Government Areas of Ogun State as part of renewed efforts to resolve their nearly 50-year-old land dispute with the Nigerian Army.

The committee, led by its chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen, alongside its vice-chairman, Senator Khalid Ibrahim, and a member, Senator Patrick Ndubueze, was accompanied by the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

The lawmakers conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the disputed land in Apunren-Ijebu, Ijebu Imusin and other affected communities, where several homes, schools, hospitals and the palace of a traditional ruler were reportedly marked for demolition by the Nigerian Army.

The disputed land, estimated at 500 hectares across Ijebu East and Ijebu North-East LGAs, was reportedly acquired by the military in 1977.

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Residents allege that the prolonged acquisition has deprived them of access to their ancestral lands and hindered development in the affected communities.

Addressing the communities, Imasuen said the committee's intervention followed efforts by Daniel, who was governor in the state for two-term, to draw the Senate's attention to the matter.

He described the visit as a significant step towards resolving the longstanding dispute and assured residents that the committee would work towards submitting its report to the Senate without delay.

He said the visit was intended to enable lawmakers to inspect the affected properties and assess the situation firsthand.

"I was also told that this palace is also on Army land, and I asked: 'So who owns the land? If the palace is on Army land, then who owns the land?"' he said.

Imasuen, however, commended the Nigerian Army for its cooperation with the committee and the affected communities, noting that its willingness to engage had made the intervention easier.

He also urged the 16 affected communities to remain united and cooperate with one another to ensure that the resolution of the dispute did not create fresh disagreements.

Earlier, Daniel said he initiated the legislative intervention after becoming concerned about the prolonged dispute and its impact on residents.

He noted that information available to him indicated that the land had been acquired more than 50 years ago, with little development taking place since then.

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Daniel said the National Assembly could no longer ignore the situation, prompting it to mandate the appropriate Senate committee to visit the affected communities and examine the circumstances surrounding the dispute.