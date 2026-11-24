Nairobi — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has temporarily closed the front section of its International Trauma Centre (ITC) for renovation works expected to last approximately 120 days.

In a public notice, the hospital said the closure took effect at 5pm as part of an ongoing infrastructure improvement programme aimed at upgrading the facility.

The hospital said the renovation would improve safety, functionality and efficiency at the affected section to enhance service delivery for patients, healthcare workers and other users.

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KNH, however, assured patients and the public that emergency and trauma care services would continue uninterrupted throughout the renovation period.

Patients requiring emergency treatment will be directed through designated alternative access points within the hospital.

The hospital has advised patients and visitors to follow directional signage and seek assistance from staff stationed around the affected area to help them access the appropriate service points.

"Arrangements will be made to minimize disruption and ensure continuity of emergency and trauma care throughout the renovation period," the hospital said.

The improvements are expected to enhance the centre's functionality and support the delivery of specialised emergency and trauma care.

Acting KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Joel Lessan apologised for the short notice and any inconvenience caused, appealing to patients and members of the public for patience and cooperation during the renovation period.

The hospital did not indicate an exact reopening date but said the works would take approximately 120 days.