The governor appealed to the people to overlook the lawmaker's perceived shortcomings, invoking the influence of the Senate president, the governor and a minister in his campaign for re-election.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has publicly acknowledged concerns about the performance of Clement Jimbo, the member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, but appealed to voters to re-elect him.

Mr Eno made the appeal on Monday during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, where he called on the electorate to support Mr Jimbo despite what he described as concerns about the lawmaker's performance.

In an unusually candid appeal, the governor said he had been told that Mr Jimbo was "not doing well" but asked the people to vote for him, invoking their respect for political leaders and elders.

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"I learnt you (Clement Jimbo) are not doing well. But Ika people, please vote for him. What we have done today, let it cover him. Show the respect you people have for elders," Mr Eno told the crowd.

The governor's intervention appeared to point to the political difficulty facing the lawmaker as he seeks a second term ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Eno first asked Mr Jimbo to come forward, saying he had heard complaints about his performance. He then handed the lawmaker over to Senate President Godswill Akpabio to raise his hand, before also presenting him to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo.

The governor then explained why he believed the electorate should not reject the lawmaker, suggesting that Mr Jimbo had sought the backing of powerful political figures to secure his political future.

"Vote for Clement Jimbo. We are saying someone used to hide under someone's back and stand out. He has run and hidden behind the Senate president and the governor. He has run to embrace someone. He has run to embrace the minister," he said.

Using an illustration from childhood, Mr Eno likened the lawmaker's political manoeuvring to a child seeking protection from another adult to escape punishment from his father.

He argued that rejecting Mr Jimbo would embarrass the influential leaders whose support the lawmaker had sought.

"He has run to hide behind the Senate president; will you disgrace the Senate president? He has run to hold the governor; will you disgrace your governor? He has run to hide behind the minister; will you disgrace the minister?" he asked.

"So, forget that unwholesome plan."

Mr Eno further told the gathering that he and other political leaders had intervened to address issues the lawmaker could not resolve on his own.

"Ironing out issues is good. Now, what he cannot do, we have done," he said.

The governor's appeal comes amid questions about Mr Jimbo's representation and whether his record in the House of Representatives justifies another term.

Previous rejection in Etim Ekpo

Monday's appeal is not the first time the APC lawmaker has faced apparent resistance from constituents during a campaign for his re-election.

On 24 September, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Jimbo faced apparent rejection at a political event in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area when APC chieftain and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Emmanuel Enoidem, appealed to residents to support his return to the House of Representatives.

Mr Enoidem, who had previously served as national legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, told the gathering: "We will return him whether you like it or not."

The audience's apparent resistance to Mr Enoidem's appeal raised questions about the lawmaker's acceptance in parts of his constituency, despite the backing of influential political figures.

Governor Eno's latest intervention in Ika suggests that persuading constituents to support Mr Jimbo's second-term ambition remains a concern for the APC leadership in the federal constituency.

Questions over performance

Mr Jimbo's performance has previously come under public scrutiny.

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In August 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a constituent, Fabian Atang, publicly challenged the lawmaker to provide evidence of his achievements since assuming office.

Mr Jimbo responded by listing several interventions, including the completion of a town hall in Abak, grading of the 10.8-kilometre Ediene/Etinan Road, construction of a solar-powered borehole, provision of school furniture, facilitation of a federal government job and business grants to constituents.

He also cited his legislative activities and petitions on behalf of constituents.

Mr Atang subsequently described the listed achievements as impressive but said more needed to be done, arguing that a good record of representation should speak for the lawmaker beyond political considerations.

Mr Jimbo is serving his first term in the House of Representatives, having been elected in 2023 on the APC platform.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get a comment from the lawmaker as he did not respond to calls and text messages from our reporter.