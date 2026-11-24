BY NSE ANTHONY-UKO, Abuja KINGSLEY OKOH AND SIVOWAKU ABIODUN, Lagos

The federal government's promise of cheaper transportation through Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is facing increasing scrutiny as prices rise by more than 139 per cent in some market quotations, threatening to erode the savings that encouraged motorists to convert their vehicles from petrol to gas.

Promoted in 2023 as an affordable alternative following the removal of the petrol subsidy, CNG initially sold for about N230 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM). However, prices have risen to between N500 and N550 in some locations, representing increases of between 117 and 139 per cent.

Although CNG remains cheaper than petrol on a comparable-distance basis in many circumstances, rising prices, inadequate refuelling infrastructure and inconsistent supply have raised questions about the sustainability of the government's affordability objective.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), in its November 2, 2026, market bulletin, reported retail prices ranging from N380 to N500 per SCM. LEADERSHIP findings also revealed varying prices, equipment breakdowns and long queues at operational stations.

Price Disparities, Operational Challenges

At the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) station at Ashade Junction, Lagos, CNG is advertised at N380 per SCM. However, motorists have been unable to purchase gas there for more than a week because the generator powering its dispensing equipment developed a mechanical fault.

Investigations revealed that the generator was imported from China, while the replacement component required for repairs was also expected from the country, potentially keeping the facility closed for several months.

A motorist said the shutdown had displaced queues to other operational stations, worsening congestion.

"Motorists have not been coming here for over a week now. Normally, you would see a queue here, but now you can't see any because the machine is not working. Because of the shutdown, the long queues have now moved to other CNG stations, which are few and already crowded," he said.

He added that the IOG station still sold CNG at N380 per SCM, while the NNPCL station at Sango, Ogun State, had increased its price to N480.

An e-hailing driver, Michael Oyowe, confirmed the disparities, saying prices depended largely on location and operators.

"CNG prices are not the same everywhere. It depends on the station and the area where you are refuelling. We have seen prices between N380 and over N500," he said.

Another e-hailing operator said government-owned facilities, including Ibile Oil and Gas and the NNPCL station at Marina, Lagos, sold CNG at N380 per SCM. However, some drivers avoided the NNPCL facility because of persistent low-pressure challenges that sometimes prevented the dispensing equipment from completing measurements.

Privately owned facilities, including MBH Power, reportedly charged between N450 and N500 per SCM.

In September 2025, CNG prices for cars and buses in Lagos and Abuja increased from N230 to N380 per SCM, while heavy-duty vehicles were charged N450. The adjustment attracted complaints from motorists who questioned repeated increases in a fuel promoted as a cheaper alternative to petrol.

A NIPCO source told LEADERSHIP that motorists who had invested heavily in vehicle conversion were being exposed to repeated price increases without adequate explanations. The source said the adjustment was implemented through the gas supply arrangement with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited.

Energy analysts have attributed rising prices partly to the cost of developing refuelling infrastructure, transporting gas and maintaining dispensing facilities. Industry experts also argue that CNG may need to sell at about N520 per SCM to attract private investment and make infrastructure expansion commercially viable.

This presents a policy dilemma: keeping prices low would protect consumers, but inadequate returns could discourage investment in the facilities required to make CNG widely accessible.

Conversion Costs, Queues Undermine Savings

Beyond rising prices, inadequate refuelling infrastructure has increased the burden on motorists, forcing some to spend hours queuing or travel considerable distances to access gas.

A commercial driver, Seyi Komolafe, said he spent N650,000 converting his vehicle but complained about difficulties accessing CNG.

Another vehicle owner, Michael John, lamented the time lost at filling stations, noting that petrol-powered drivers were already carrying passengers and earning money while CNG users remained stranded in queues.

The situation raises questions about actual savings when lost working hours are included in operating costs.

However, commercial vehicle operator Edmund Uweru illustrated the potential benefits of switching to CNG. He said his vehicle's 75-litre cylinder accommodated about 17 SCM of gas.

At N380 per SCM, filling it cost approximately N6,460, compared with N30,000 he would spend on petrol for the same daily office journeys, representing potential savings of N23,540.

Nevertheless, actual savings depend on vehicle efficiency, driving distance, prevailing petrol prices and access to refuelling facilities.

Automotive after-sales expert Sola Abolade also cautioned that lower fuel costs alone did not automatically make CNG the better option, stressing the need to consider total ownership costs and operational suitability.

Conversion expenses remain another challenge. LEADERSHIP gathered that converting vehicles costs between N650,000 and N2.5 million, depending on the vehicle, equipment and installation centre. For motorists who borrowed to finance conversion, unreliable supply and rising prices could make recovering their investments more difficult.

FG Acknowledges Gaps, Rules Out Blanket Price Control

The concerns were highlighted at the Pi-CNG & EV Regional Town Hall and Stakeholders' Dialogue in Abuja on Monday, November 17, 2026.

Officials acknowledged challenges involving affordability, infrastructure and transport fares but argued that improvements would depend on gas supply, competition and state-level transport regulation rather than blanket federal price controls.

Executive chairman of Pi-CNG & EV, Ismaeel Ahmed, said the Federal Government could not impose nationwide price controls on CNG-powered commercial transport.

He explained that state governments, particularly those operating mass-transit systems, were better positioned to regulate fares within their operations.

"What we have also done with the state governments is that only the state government, because they own the mass transit, can enforce some sort of price regulation. We don't like the word price control because that takes it away from a market system to sort of a police system," Ahmed said.

He acknowledged that conversion costs, refuelling access, safety, gas supply, transport fares and charging infrastructure remained unresolved barriers.

Ahmed argued that commercial drivers would not abandon petrol simply because government assured them that CNG was safe. They needed reliable access to gas, affordable conversion and demonstrable savings.

"It is not enough to have a station somewhere in a state if the people who need it cannot conveniently reach it. It is not enough to have conversion centres if the process is still difficult for the ordinary vehicle owner to access," he said.

He added that the programme's success should be measured not by the number of stations established but by whether ordinary Nigerians could conveniently access CNG and enjoy lower transportation costs.

Providing an infrastructure update, Tare Mayor-Bright, Head of Gas Supply Integration at Pi-CNG & EV, said Nigeria had 116 operational CNG refuelling stations and 415 conversion centres.

She disclosed that the initiative planned to expand these to 2,500 refuelling stations and 2,000 conversion centres to improve accessibility, reduce queues and ensure dependable supply.

Ahmed maintained that transport fares should decline as station availability increases and gas-supply constraints ease, allowing competition and lower operating costs to benefit passengers.

However, participants at the town hall complained that CNG-powered buses and ride-hailing vehicles still charged fares similar to, and sometimes higher than, petrol-powered vehicles. They also said passengers often preferred petrol vehicles because CNG operators spent longer refuelling.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Vice-President of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), Emeka Emerole, said operators had invested millions of naira converting their vehicles, making immediate fare reductions impractical.

He instead encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles, which he said could offer greater savings through lower energy and maintenance costs.

To address fare and accountability concerns, Ahmed said Pi-CNG & EV was working with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to introduce identification plates for CNG vehicles, with implementation expected to begin in November.

The plates, alongside Internet of Things (IoT)-based tracking, are intended to help authorities identify CNG vehicles, monitor their operations and improve fare oversight.

Affordability Promise Faces Critical Test

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV) faces the challenge of balancing affordability with the commercial sustainability of the emerging market.

While investors require sufficient returns to expand infrastructure, consumers need predictable prices, reliable supply and transparent pricing.

For a programme introduced to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal, rising CNG prices and operational challenges at refuelling stations constitute a major test of public confidence.

Ultimately, its success will depend not merely on the number of conversion centres and refuelling stations established, but on whether motorists can conveniently access affordable gas and translate lower fuel costs into reduced transportation expenses.

Without sustained infrastructure investment, effective market oversight, equipment maintenance and consumer protection against arbitrary pricing, the promise of cheaper transportation through CNG could remain beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.