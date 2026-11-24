Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has tied his administration's plan to construct a third flyover bridge in Benin City to President Bola Tinubu's re-election, promising to commence the project if the President wins the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Okpebholo said the proposed flyover would link Agbor Road to Sakpoba Road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

He made the promise during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Ikpoba-Okha, after leading the party's campaign train to Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

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He said the proposed flyover, which would stretch from the vicinity of Guinness to Sakpoba Road, would require substantial financial support from the Federal Government.

"I promise to start a flyover bridge from the back of Guinness to Sakpoba Road in Ikpoba-Okha. I need money to do this, and I can only do it with the support of President Tinubu," he said.

The governor urged residents to vote massively for Tinubu and other APC candidates, describing them as intelligent, credible and competent leaders capable of sustaining the development of Edo State.

He said continuity in government would enable his administration to deliver more infrastructure and improve the living conditions of residents.

Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa thanked the people of Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha for supporting the administration, assuring them of more development projects.

Similarly, former Edo State governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, urged voters to elect candidates based on competence, credibility and intelligence rather than ethnicity or political sentiments.

He also called for another term for Tinubu, saying the President needed more time to complete his transformation agenda.

Former Deputy Governor Pius Odubu and APC leader in Edo South, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, also canvassed support for the APC candidates.

Odubu commended Okpebholo for appointing people from Orhionmwon into public offices and appealed to residents to support the party.

Ize-Iyamu, on his part, praised the governor for flagging off electricity projects in Orhionmwon on November 20, 2026, noting that the intervention would address decades of unreliable electricity supply in the area.

Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, commended the governor over improved security in the state and urged residents to help deliver 2.5 million votes for Tinubu.

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He attributed the country's prospects for economic growth and development to the President's reforms.

State APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, also declared that the party was united in Edo, adding that cultism, kidnapping and other criminal activities had reduced significantly under the present administration.

Deputy State Chairman of the APC, Sylvester Aigboboh, said Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha had benefited from more than 50 development projects.

He urged residents to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections to sustain the development drive in Edo State and across the country.