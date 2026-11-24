President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Igbo residents and business leaders in Lagos to support his re-election bid, claiming that all South-East governors are working with him towards securing a second term in office.

Tinubu made the appeal on Monday while addressing Igbo youths, elders and community leaders at a town hall meeting organised by the Ndigbo National Dialogue and Development Initiatives at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, Iganmu, Lagos State.

He thanked the Igbo community for its resolve to support his re-election on 16 January 2027 and assured the gathering of his administration's commitment to inclusive governance, national unity and equity.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President urged Ndigbo to strengthen their unity, deepen their participation in national politics and work with other ethnic groups to build a peaceful, prosperous and united Nigeria.

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To reaffirm his commitment to national unity, Tinubu joined the gathering in singing the national anthem for a second time.

"I didn't believe you would turn out this many; I am very, very happy. May God bless you, and God will continue to guide and bless our country. It is a great honour for me to be here before you as your president.

"I can commit to one thing: the unity of Nigeria. Though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand. None of us told God when we were born where we would be born or what language we would speak. Whether you are Igbo or Hausa, you have no control over yourself. God created you, created that opportunity. We are all Nigerians.

"Let's see ourselves as individuals living in the same house, geographically called Nigeria," the President told the gathering.

Tinubu said his administration recognised the significant contributions of Igbo communities to Nigeria's economic growth, assuring them that no section of the country would be left behind under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also thanked market leaders in Lagos for leaving their businesses to attend the meeting.

"To all of you, I am grateful for one thing: that you are here this afternoon. You left your businesses, left money-making to come and listen to the president, and I must say thank you," he said.

The President expressed his determination to consolidate the economic gains of his administration, saying national development required collective commitment, mutual understanding and cooperation.

He urged the Igbo community to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement to address challenges and advance its interests within the Nigerian federation.

Tinubu told the gathering that all South-East governors were supporting his efforts to make Nigeria better and working for his re-election.

He also mentioned Chief Chidi Anyeagbu, owner of Chisco Motors; Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; and former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, as people with whom he had close connections.

The President also explained some of the reasons behind his administration's policies, including efforts to prevent prolonged industrial disputes from disrupting activities in tertiary institutions.

"To eliminate the crisis in the universities, to build good roads and the engineers that will maintain our cars, our children must be in school. Just because they are poor doesn't mean they must not go to university or develop.

"We are doing that with NELFUND. The university is stable today because we are doing well. We are investing in agriculture and trade, and anyone in the trade business can apply to the Bank of Industry for a loan; anyone in agriculture can take a small farmers' loan.

"We have to maintain this country for the sake of every one of us. The critical line in our national anthem is what I'm standing here for. I begged for it, and I am ready to serve.

"And I served the first term. The constitution says I can ask for a second term. I want a second term. As you are here today, you make me happy, you make me excited, and I will go home happy and eat (Akpu)," the President said.

Tinubu urged Igbo residents in Lagos to participate actively in the elections and vote for him, APC governorship candidate Obafemi Hamzat and other candidates of the party in the 2027 general elections.

He commended the organisers of the town hall meeting for providing a platform for constructive engagement between the Federal Government and the Igbo community.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu rallied Ndigbo to support Tinubu's re-election bid, assuring the President of massive votes from the state in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Sanwo-Olu described the turnout of Igbo leaders, traders and business owners as proof that Lagos residents were united behind the President, despite the meeting holding on a Monday when many participants had to leave their businesses to attend.

The governor urged the community to sustain its unity and support, saying Lagos would deliver an unprecedented number of votes for Tinubu.

He also praised the President as a detribalised Nigerian and nationalist, saying his administration had promoted development across the six geopolitical zones and strengthened national unity.

Sanwo-Olu further commended the administration for what he described as economic stability, increased investment and opportunities for young people, while thanking Tinubu for his contributions to Lagos State.

Describing the gathering as a reflection of the "One Lagos" spirit, the governor said the presence of people from different ethnic backgrounds demonstrated that residents could work together in support of a common political cause.

In her remarks, the convener of the meeting and Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, declared the commitment of the Igbo community in Lagos State to supporting Tinubu's re-election bid.

She said Ndigbo had begun grassroots mobilisation across Lagos, with structures established at polling-unit level ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Also speaking, former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, assured Tinubu of Ndigbo's support for his re-election bid, saying the gathering of Igbo leaders and stakeholders in Lagos demonstrated their unity and commitment to the President.

She said the community had recognised the importance of building political alliances with other geopolitical zones to achieve its future presidential ambition.

Onyejeocha said Ndigbo acknowledged the difficult circumstances under which Tinubu's administration began and appreciated some of the government's decisions.

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She commended the President for removing the fuel subsidy, adding that the decision had improved the fiscal capacity of state governments to meet their salary obligations.

The former minister also praised the administration for fulfilling its commitment to reviewing workers' salaries every three years and introducing a national minimum wage of ₦70,000.

The leader of the Ndigbo Traders Association in Lagos, Prince Tony Nwakeze, also pledged members' support for Tinubu's re-election bid, while appealing for access to loans at an interest rate of five per cent to help traders move from importation to local manufacturing.

Nwakeze said traders from Alaba, Trade Fair and Ladipo markets were seeking financial support to empower young people and expand their businesses.

He assured the President that traders were prepared to organise themselves and adopt a cross-guarantee arrangement to ensure repayment of loans granted to their members.

He also pledged that market leaders would honour agreements reached with the government, stressing that traders had learnt from previous misunderstandings and were committed to maintaining a cordial relationship with the Lagos State Government.

Nwakeze thanked Tinubu for attending the meeting and promised that traders across Lagos markets would support him and honour every agreement reached with the government.

"We, the market people, will stand with you, support you and honour every agreement we enter into today," he said.