President Bola Tinubu has urged Igbo residents in Lagos to vote for him in the 2027 presidential election, admitting that he was angry with those who did not support his candidacy in the 2023 polls.

Tinubu made the appeal on Monday during a town hall meeting with Igbo youths, elders and community leaders at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, National Theatre, Lagos.

The meeting was organised by the Ndigbo National Dialogue and Development Initiative.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The president, who described the Igbo as his brothers and sisters, said his administration remained committed to inclusive governance, national unity and equity, assuring that no section of the country would be left behind under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He urged the Igbo community to strengthen its unity, deepen its participation in national politics and collaborate with other ethnic groups to build a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Tinubu also acknowledged the contributions of Igbo communities to the country's economic growth, while commending the stakeholders for attending the meeting.

Expressing appreciation for their presence, he said: "To all of you, I am grateful for one thing: that you are here this afternoon. You left your businesses, left money-making to come and listen to the president, and I must say thank you."

He stressed that national development required collective commitment, mutual understanding and cooperation, urging the Igbo community to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement in addressing its challenges and advancing its interests within the Nigerian federation.

Explaining some of his administration's policies, Tinubu said his government was working to ensure stability in tertiary institutions, improve infrastructure and expand access to education for disadvantaged Nigerians.

"To eliminate the crisis in the universities and to build good roads and the engineers that will maintain our cars, our children must be in school. Just because they are poor doesn't mean they must not go to university or develop," he said.

The president said the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) was helping to improve access to higher education, while the government was also providing financial support for agriculture and businesses through relevant intervention programmes.

"We are doing that with NELFUND. The university is stable today because we are doing well. We are putting money into agriculture and trading, and anyone in the trade business can apply to the Bank of Industry and get a loan; anyone in agriculture can take a small farmers' loan," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tinubu, who confirmed his intention to seek re-election, said the Constitution permitted him to serve a second term.

"We have to maintain this country for the sake of every one of us. The critical line in our national anthem is what I'm standing here for. I begged for it, and I am ready to serve.

"And I served the first term. The constitution says I can ask for a second term. I want a second term. As you are here today, you make me happy, you make me excited, and I will go home happy and eat akpu," he added.

He subsequently appealed to Igbo residents in Lagos to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and support him, Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, and other party candidates in the 2027 elections.

"I am here to listen to you. I am here to work with you. Igbos are my brothers and sisters.

"Some of you did not vote for me in 2023; I vex o. Now, we have settled. Get your PVC, and you will vote for me this time. Come by January 16; you will vote. Agreement is agreement. Tinubu is APC," he said.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission's election timetable, the presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027.

Tinubu contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the APC alongside Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

However, he lost Lagos State, his political stronghold since 1999, to Obi in the election.