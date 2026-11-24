The Nigerian military has intensified its aerial offensive against terrorists in Borno State, with air strikes by Operation HADIN KAI killing 37 terrorists and destroying four vehicles in one week.

The strikes, conducted between November 16 and 23, 2026, also destroyed a terrorist staging facility and disrupted suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) activities across parts of Monguno, Marte and Kukawa Local Government Areas.

The Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by its Acting Media Information Officer, Captain Mohammed Goni.

He said the operations followed credible intelligence and persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), which enabled the military to track terrorist movements, hideouts and logistics assets before launching precision strikes.

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According to him, on November 16, an estimated 40 terrorists were sighted moving northeast of Monguno towards troops' positions.

He said the military responded with a pre-emptive airstrike which, according to Battle Damage Assessment (BDA), neutralised 10 terrorists, while several others sustained injuries.

Goni said another strike was conducted on November 17 after ISR detected terrorists at Arina Chiki preparing to attack military defensive positions.

He said the targeted building was destroyed, with no further movement observed within the structure.

The military spokesman added that two terrorist vehicles spotted near a tree in Kerenoa on November 20 were subsequently destroyed in a precision airstrike.

On the same day, he said, an ISTAR asset detected another terrorist vehicle at an identified IED assembly location in the Fage general area.

"The vehicle was immediately engaged in a precision strike and successfully destroyed, thereby disrupting the terrorist IED-related activity in the area," he said.

Goni said the military recorded another major success on November 23 when an ISTAR asset detected a terrorist vehicle in the Tumbuma Baba general area.

The vehicle was destroyed following a precision strike, after which two suspected terrorists were observed emerging from a nearby life-support structure.

He said persistent ISR subsequently tracked the two suspects to a gathering where six other terrorists were taking cover under a tree.

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Following the arrival of additional terrorists, the military launched another precision strike on the identified position.

"BDA confirmed the neutralisation of all eight terrorists, with no further movement observed at the location," he said.

The military said the latest operations had significantly degraded terrorist capabilities, disrupted their movements and logistics, and prevented planned attacks against troops and other targets.

Operation HADIN KAI commended its air and intelligence components for their professionalism and reaffirmed its commitment to sustained offensive operations in collaboration with ground forces.

The Task Force said the ongoing operations were aimed at defeating terrorism, restoring lasting peace and creating a secure environment for socio-economic activities to thrive across the North-East.

It also appealed to members of the public to provide credible and timely information to security agencies in support of ongoing military operations.air