Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the constitutionality of life imprisonment, handing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) a legal victory in a case seeking the release or resentencing of a convicted murderer.

Lady Justice Roselyne Aburili ruled that courts lack the authority to convert life imprisonment into a fixed prison term or determine parole eligibility periods without an enabling legislative framework.

The petition was filed by Peter Kinyua Mwangi, an inmate at Kamiti Main Prison serving a life sentence after President William Ruto's predecessor commuted his death sentence under Article 133 of the Constitution.

Mwangi had asked the Milimani High Court to declare life imprisonment unconstitutional or, alternatively, interpret it in line with constitutional principles by replacing it with a definite prison term.

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He also sought consideration of the period already spent in custody, his rehabilitation and the interests of justice, urging the court to either impose a determinate sentence or order his immediate release.

However, the DPP opposed the application, arguing that matters relating to Mwangi's conviction and sentence had already been conclusively determined through the trial and appellate processes and could not be reopened through a constitutional petition.

The prosecution further submitted that granting the application would effectively require the High Court to review decisions made by courts of concurrent or superior jurisdiction, contrary to Article 165(6) of the Constitution.

In dismissing the petition, Justice Aburili relied on the Supreme Court decision in Republic v Ayako, which clarified the limits of judicial authority in determining the nature and duration of life sentences.

"The relief sought by the petitioner would require this court to sit in review of decisions already rendered by courts of concurrent or superior jurisdiction contrary to Article 165(6) of the Constitution, which bars the High Court from exercising supervisory jurisdiction over superior courts," Justice Aburili ruled.

The court acknowledged that Mwangi had demonstrated significant rehabilitation, educational achievements, remorse and personal reform during his incarceration.

However, the judge held that these achievements alone could not empower the court to replace his life sentence with a definite prison term or order his release without an enabling legal framework.

Justice Aburili further found that the request for resentencing, conversion of the life sentence into a determinate term or immediate release was barred by the doctrines of functus officio and finality of judicial proceedings.

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The court noted that Mwangi's sentence had already been subjected to appellate review and could not be reopened through the fresh petition.

Mwangi was arrested on April 22, 2009, and charged with murder before being convicted on February 26, 2015, when he was sentenced to death.

The Court of Appeal subsequently upheld his conviction, while later applications seeking sentencing review before the High Court were dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

His death sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment by the President under Article 133 of the Constitution.

The case was prosecuted by Kerungo Maatwa, representing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.