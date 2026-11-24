Nairobi — The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has announced new requirements for importers of used motor vehicles, restricting entry into the country from January 1, 2027, to vehicles first registered on or after January 1, 2020.

In a public notice, the Bureau said only right-hand-drive (RHD) vehicles meeting the eight-year age limit requirement would be allowed into Kenya under the revised importation guidelines.

The directive applies to all importers, including returning residents, diplomatic staff and members of the general public.

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KEBS said the requirements are anchored in Clause 2.5 of KS 1515:2000, the Kenya Standard Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles, and Legal Notice No. 78 of April 28, 2020.

The standards body said the changes are intended to ensure imported vehicles comply with Kenya's quality and safety requirements.

Additionally, vehicles imported from Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Thailand and South Africa will be required to have a Certificate of Roadworthiness (CoR).

The certificates must be issued by Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (QISJ) on behalf of KEBS.

KEBS has also issued a separate clarification concerning vehicles first registered in 2019, warning that they will not be allowed into the country after December 31, 2026.

The bureau said Certificates of Roadworthiness issued for such vehicles will expire on the same date and will no longer be valid for vehicle registration.

The latest notice reinforces Kenya's eight-year age restriction on imported used vehicles, with prospective buyers and importers expected to ensure their vehicles meet the updated requirements before shipment.

KEBS urged importers to observe the requirements to avoid complications during inspection, clearance and registration.