The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested eight suspected drug dealers and consumers, including two women aged 18 and 20, during operations targeting illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse across the state.

The arrests were disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shiisu Lawan Adam.

Adam identified the suspects as Garba Sabo, 20; Kamal Ibrahim, 20; Muhammad Ibrahim, 25; Muhammad Nura, 25; Muhammad Bako, 25; Habu Usman, 23, also known as Makwa; Firdausi Sani, 20; and Nusaiba Ibrahim, 18.

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According to the statement, the suspects, aged between 18 and 25, were arrested at different locations, including Gadama, Bulangu, Sara, Gumel and Kazaure towns. One of the female suspects was identified as a resident of Sandamu Daura in Katsina State.

During the operations, the police recovered 8,739 assorted illicit drug-related substances, including suspected Indian hemp, tramadol, pregabalin, diazepam and other intoxicating substances.

The recovered exhibits included 4,035 pieces of Exol, 1,384 pieces of D5, 634 pregabalin capsules, 896 tramadol capsules, 248 diazepam tablets and 1,199 wraps of marijuana, alongside three and a half blocks of the substance.

Other items recovered included rubber solution, whisky, shisha, syrups, snuff and other intoxicating substances.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Tijjani Murtala, said the command would sustain its operations against drug trafficking and substance abuse, warning those involved in the illicit trade to desist or face prosecution.

He said the police would continue to deploy intelligence-led policing, surveillance and targeted operations to dismantle drug distribution networks and tackle criminal activities associated with substance abuse.

The commissioner also called on parents, guardians, community leaders and religious institutions to intensify efforts to discourage drug abuse, particularly among young people.

He urged members of the public to support the police in the fight against drug-related activities across the state.