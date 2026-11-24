Nairobi — Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge has called for evidence-based policies to help African economies withstand external shocks and maintain economic stability.

Thugge said governments needed policies that build confidence and certainty as countries face geopolitical uncertainty, climate-related shocks, supply chain disruptions and volatility in international commodity prices.

Speaking at the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) Annual Workshop in Nairobi on Monday, he said research was essential in shaping policies that support macroeconomic stability and accelerate economic growth.

Lesotho's Finance and Development Planning Minister Adelaide Retselisitsoe Matlanyane said African governments remained committed to maintaining economic stability, creating jobs and financing development despite challenges linked to climate change and geopolitical tensions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She cited International Monetary Fund projections showing that sub-Saharan Africa's economy is expected to grow by about 4.5 percent in both 2026 and 2027.

Matlanyane said declining external assistance and global uncertainties had increased the need for African countries to strengthen their ability to withstand future shocks.

She identified institutional reforms, fiscal discipline, domestic resource mobilisation and regional integration as key to the continent's economic transformation.

The three-day workshop, running under the theme "The Macroeconomy, Economic Growth, and Democratic Governance," has brought together policymakers, researchers and development partners to discuss Africa's economic outlook.