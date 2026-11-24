Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Erastus Ethekon has warned that unsubstantiated claims of election rigging could discourage Kenyans from registering as voters and participating in the 2027 General Election.

Ethekon said repeated allegations that the electoral system was compromised could weaken public confidence in the commission and undermine voter participation.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with political journalists, he said some Kenyans could be discouraged from voting if they were made to believe that election results were predetermined or that certain candidates had already manipulated the system.

He challenged journalists to investigate such claims and establish the facts before publishing or broadcasting them.

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Ethekon said misinformation and propaganda could create unnecessary suspicion around the electoral process.

"And what will happen? Some of them might not show up to register or to participate in the elections because they believe either the system is rigged or so-and-so has been bought," he said.

The IEBC chair said the commission needed media support to correct misleading information and ensure Kenyans understand how elections are conducted.

He added that IEBC would continue engaging journalists and sharing information about its preparations, including voter registration, technology and results management.

Ethekon said the media had a responsibility to ensure that political allegations were properly examined rather than repeated without verification.

The commission is preparing for the General Election, with enhanced voter registration expected to begin around January 2027.