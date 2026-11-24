Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Erastus Ethekon has recalled how he narrowly escaped death during the 1992 election period, sharing a personal account of ethnic violence as he warned Kenyans against inflammatory political campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ethekon said he was still in Form One when he was removed from a vehicle travelling between Kitale and Eldoret and confronted by a group of youths armed with machetes.

He said the youths questioned him about his tribe, with his minority community background possibly saving his life.

"1992 when I was in Form 1, I was almost being slaughtered between Kitale and Eldoret," he said during a consulation meeting with political journalists.

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The IEBC chair explained that the attackers were looking for people from particular communities, adding that he could have been killed had he belonged to one of the targeted groups.

"I was removed out of the vehicle and I was asked which tribe are you. It's only my tribe that saved me because we are minorities," he recalled.

Ethekon said the experience shaped his understanding of how political incitement and ethnic divisions can turn elections into dangerous periods for ordinary Kenyans.

He blamed inflammatory statements by politicians and media messaging that amplifies ethnic emotions for contributing to violence during election periods.

"Because of the incitement. What the politicians say and do and what the media supports them to advance. To whip emotions. To incite the public to violence," he said.

His account comes as political activities intensify ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election, with leaders increasingly positioning themselves for the contest.

Ethekon also recalled the 2007-2008 post-election violence, which claimed more than 1,000 lives and left thousands displaced.

He said Kenya must avoid returning to the dark period, warning that irresponsible political communication could undermine national cohesion.

The IEBC chair urged journalists to report responsibly and avoid amplifying unverified claims that could fuel ethnic tensions.

"We want as a Commission, we want to have peaceful elections and we want to continue promoting national cohesion even as we go through this electoral cycle, because elections come and go," he said.

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Ethekon said the commission would work with media houses to promote voter education and ensure Kenyans receive accurate information about the electoral process.