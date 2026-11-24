Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Comission (IEBC) Chair Erastus Ethekon insists that results announced at polling stations will remain final as the commission prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Ethekon said the National Tallying Centre will handle the final stages of verification, collation and announcement, dismissing concerns over its role in determining the presidential winner.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with political journalists, the IEBC chair said the commission would allow journalists, political party agents, election observers and international representatives to witness the process.

"The National Tallying Centre, we need to demystify this thing. You will have your cameras there. We do the final stages of verification and announcing the results," he said.

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Ethekon maintained that the commission was not planning to introduce a different results management system, adding that the Supreme Court had already addressed questions surrounding the management of election results.

"Results at the polling stations are final," he stated.

He explained that IEBC would still be responsible for collating, tallying and verifying results to establish whether a presidential candidate had met the constitutional requirements for election.

Under the Constitution, a presidential candidate must receive more than half of all votes cast and at least 25 per cent of votes in more than half of the 47 counties to win in the first round.

Ethekon said journalists and other stakeholders would be present during the verification process to strengthen transparency and public confidence.

"All this, the journalists will be there, the party agents will be there, the international community will be there, international media will be there, electoral observers will be there. What more accountability are we asking for?" he posed.

The remarks come as the management and transmission of election results continue to attract political attention ahead of the polls.

Ethekon said IEBC would maintain open communication with the media and provide timely information as preparations for the polls gather pace.