Nairobi — I&M Group's net profit increased by 24 percent to Sh15.8 billion in the nine months to September 2026, supported by higher interest income and stronger earnings from its regional subsidiaries.

The lender's total operating income rose by 20 percent to Sh51.7 billion, driven by a 21 percent increase in net interest income across its Personal and Business Banking as well as Corporate and Institutional Banking divisions.

Profit before impairment increased by 19 percent to Sh28.4 billion, while the cost-to-income ratio remained at 45 percent as the Group continued investing in its branch network, staff and digital services.

Net loans and advances grew by 18 percent to Sh357 billion, supported by a 25 percent increase in retail lending.

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Customer deposits also rose by 25 percent to Sh570 billion, supported by inflows from corporate and institutional clients.

Current and savings accounts accounted for 57 percent of total deposits, up from 48 percent a year earlier, improving the Group's funding mix.

I&M Group Regional Chief Executive Officer Kihara Maina said the bank increased income across its main business segments while improving the quality of its loan book.

"We expanded lending while reducing the stock of non-performing loans, which gives us a stronger base from which to lend," Maina said.

He added that regional subsidiaries, particularly in Rwanda and Uganda, made a bigger contribution to earnings as the Group diversified its income sources across its markets.

Following the performance, the Board approved an interim dividend of Sh1.75 per share, translating to a total payout of Sh3.045 billion.