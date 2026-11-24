Pape Gueye scores the winning goal in added time as Senegal claims the TotalEnergies AFCON title by defeating the host Morocco 1-0.

Top sports lawyers will on Tuesday publish their ruling as to who won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco last January, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Monday.

"The parties have been notified that the CAS decision will be rendered in the course of the afternoon," said a CAS statement.

"Only information provided through CAS channels is considered official and any announcement concerning this case will be published on the CAS website."

On 18 January at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Pape Gueye scored in extra-time to give Senegal a 1-0 victory and second Cup of Nations title.

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But the Moroccan football federation appealed to the tournament organisers to overturn the result after Senegal's players walked off the pitch without the referee's permission in protest over his decision to award Morocco a penalty.

The final - beamed worldwide - was held up for nearly 15 minutes before the players returned to the field. With the last kick of the regulation 90 minutes, Morocco striker Brahim Diaz botched the chance to win the game for his side.

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Appeal

After the disciplinary committee of the Confederaion of African Football (CAF) rejected Morocco's initial appeal, Moroccan football chiefs appealed to CAF's appeals panel who accepted their complaint in March.

It said that Senegal had effectively forfeited the game by walking off the field and awarded a 3-0 result to Morocco.

Senegal's football administrators took that decision to the CAS, the highest authority in sports law.

On 8 October, a three-man panel at the court in Lausanne, Switzerland, heard arguments over five hours from lawyers representing the Moroccan and Senegalese football federations as well as the CAF.

After the 2025 Cup of Nations, both teams went on to play at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Senegal were eliminated in the last 32 while Morocco reached the quarter-finals where they lost to France.

Qualifiers for 2027 AFCON

Morocco and Senegal have shone in their qualifying campaigns for the next Cup of Nations in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Morocco have qualified from Group A with four wins from their four games. Senegal, under new head coach Patrick Vieira, have also advanced from Group J.

Twenty-four teams will contest the AFCON finals between 19 June and 17 July, 2027.