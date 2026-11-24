Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — African Heads of State and Government gathered to open the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026), calling for greater domestic investment, national ownership and accountability to advance the continent's health security and sovereignty.

Co-hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Government of Ethiopia, the conference opened at the Addis International Convention Centre (AICC). Highlights included the launch of the African Union Champions' Roadmap on reproductive, maternal and child health, the presentation of the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health Championship, and recognition of outstanding contributions to public health.

The opening brought together H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali (PhD), the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye, the President of the Republic of Burundi and Chairperson of the African Union; H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania; H.E. Dr Julius Maada Bio, the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone; H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission; and H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, the Africa CDC Director General, alongside ministers, senior government representatives, public health leaders and partners.

Running from 23 to 27 November under the theme "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience," the conference comes amid declining external health financing and persistent public health threats, underscoring the need for stronger national institutions and sustainable health financing.

Africa CDC calls for greater African ownership

In his welcome address, Dr. Jean Kaseya emphasised the responsibilities that accompany health sovereignty, including good governance and accountability.

"CPHIA is not a conference. CPHIA is a movement, a movement for Africa's security and sovereignty. We in Africa understood that sovereignty is coming with responsibility. Responsibility is coming with good governance, trust and accountability," he said.

This year's conference coincides with a decade of Africa CDC's work in advancing continental public health cooperation, supporting Member States in disease surveillance, emergency preparedness and response, workforce development and regional coordination.

Advancing maternal and child health

The opening featured the launch of the African Union Champions' Continental Roadmap on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) 2026-2030, championed by President Hassan.The roadmap seeks to accelerate progress towards three objectives, known as the Three Zeros: zero home deliveries, zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and zero unvaccinated children.

"The success of this roadmap will depend on effective national implementation, and I therefore call upon all African Union Member States to designate empowered national focal points and integrate the Three Zeros into their existing national health strategies," President Hassan said.

She called for expanded access to skilled, respectful maternity care and routine childhood vaccination, particularly in underserved communities.

Drawing on Tanzania's experience in strengthening health infrastructure and services, she announced an initial commitment of 60 scholarships for specialised training in midwifery, anaesthesia, obstetrics and gynaecology and neonatal care, alongside shorter competency-based training opportunities.

Artificial intelligence and digital health

Ethiopia, under H.E Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed, presented its African Union Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health Championship, promoting African-led innovation, connected health systems and responsible health data use.

A documentary showcased Ethiopia's investments in digital public infrastructure, electronic health records, community-level digital health systems and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Dr Abiy highlighted how technology could improve access to specialist care and overcome geographical and workforce constraints. "A midwife in a remote district should be able to consult a specialist when complications arise. A doctor in a regional hospital should be able to share an image for expert review. And a patient's medical record should follow them securely from one facility to the next. Distance should no longer mean working alone," he said.

Dr Abiy called for greater investment in African research institutions, laboratories, professional training and locally developed technologies. He also identified three priorities for continental cooperation: establishing centres of medical excellence, strengthening collective purchasing of African-produced medicines and health products, and improving accountability for implementation.

Sierra Leone reports progress on maternal and child health

President Bio presented results from Sierra Leone's national campaign to reduce preventable maternal and child deaths and reach children who have missed routine vaccination.

Under the campaign, the Ministry of Health, hospitals and district teams conduct weekly reviews of maternal and child deaths to identify contributing factors, assign corrective actions and monitor progress.

President Bio reported that maternal deaths had declined by about 34% and child deaths by 12% compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The campaign had also reached 10,764 previously unvaccinated children, exceeding its target.

However, progress remains uneven, particularly in Freetown, where maternal deaths have increased and delays in referral and emergency care persist.

The President stressed the need to strengthen emergency obstetric care, improve ambulance referrals and ensure that health facilities have trained personnel, blood supplies and essential medicines.

He reaffirmed Sierra Leone's commitment to increasing domestic health financing through its national health compact and offered to share the country's emergency response expertise, drawing on lessons from the 2014 Ebola outbreak. Dr Bio also invited African leaders and health teams to learn from Sierra Leone's weekly accountability reviews.

African Union urges greater domestic investment

H.E Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, African Union Commission Chairperson called for renewed efforts to meet the Abuja Declaration target of allocating at least 15% of national budgets to health, alongside greater efficiency and accountability in public spending.

He emphasised the need to accelerate local pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing, invest in African research and innovation, and strengthen the African Medicines Agency, while leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area and pooled procurement to develop continental health industries.

Other priorities included strengthening disease surveillance, early-warning systems, emergency preparedness and the health workforce.

The Chairperson stressed that these commitments must translate into better access to vaccines, quality maternal healthcare and timely, affordable treatment.

Recognising contributions to public health

The opening ceremony honoured African political leaders, scientists and global health partners for their contributions to public health. Presidential Awards for Health Transformation were presented to President Ndayishimiye, as well as Presidents João Lourenço of Angola, John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia and Dr Bio.

Cameroonian scientist Professor Rose Gana Fomban Leke of the University of Yaoundé received the Distinguished Scientist Award for her contributions to malaria research and immunisation.

Extraordinary Global Health Leadership Awards went to Dr Sania Nishtar of Gavi, Dr Richard Hatchett of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Dr Philippe Duneton of Unitaid, recognising their contributions to vaccine access, epidemic preparedness and equitable access to essential health technologies.