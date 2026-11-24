The government's ability to feed a growing population will increasingly depend on how well farmers protect their soil, conserve water and adapt to erratic rainfall. With limited farmland and declining soil fertility, agricultural experts say conservation agriculture can help keep land productive.

That case was central to the second National Conservation Agriculture Symposium, held earlier this month. The Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) organised the symposium in partnership with the World Food Programme and Mennonite Central Committee.

It brought together farmers, researchers, policymakers and development partners to discuss how to expand the use of conservation agriculture across Rwanda.

Rwanda's 2025 climate plan, known as its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0), identifies more than one million hectares at high risk of erosion and puts average annual topsoil loss at 25 tonnes per hectare. It estimates that erosion-related crop losses cost $53 million a year.

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The National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda's 2024 Agricultural Household Survey found that 23 per cent of agricultural households experienced soil erosion, while 25.7 per cent reported declining soil fertility.

"These figures represent more than environmental statistics. They reflect lost productive land, declining agricultural potential, increased vulnerability to climate shocks, and livelihoods at risk," RICA Vice-Chancellor Dr Momar Dieng said at the symposium.

Protecting soil and conserving water

Conservation agriculture is based on three principles: disturbing the soil as little as possible, keeping it covered and diversifying crops through practices such as rotation and intercropping.

Reducing ploughing and leaving crop residues on fields can protect topsoil from heavy rain and wind. That protection is especially important on Rwanda's hillsides, where farmland is vulnerable to erosion.

"We are facing a changing climate. Heat, drought stress, shorter cropping seasons. We see that soils are becoming more and more degraded," said Dr Christian Thierfelder, principal cropping systems agronomist at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT).

Thierfelder said rotating or intercropping crops can help improve soil fertility and diversify diets. He added that farmers who plant without tilling and retain crop residues can see improvements in how much water enters the soil in the first year.

On exposed fields, heavy rain can wash away topsoil and nutrients. Keeping the soil covered can reduce runoff and help the ground absorb and retain more moisture for dry spells.

"Usually after two to five cropping seasons, you see significant increases in yields," Thierfelder said. He stressed the need to test the practices on working farms under the conditions farmers face.

What it could mean for yields and costs

Estimates discussed at the symposium suggested that conservation agriculture could raise maize productivity by about 40 per cent and bean productivity by about 70 per cent, depending on local conditions and how consistently farmers apply the practices.

In demonstration plots, maize yields were about 25 kilogrammes per are under conventional farming, 55 kilogrammes per are under rain-fed conservation agriculture and 71 kilogrammes per are when conservation agriculture was combined with irrigation.

Dr Hambulo Ngoma, an agricultural economist at CIMMYT, said the approach can be profitable when farmers make the necessary investments and apply complementary practices together, including maintaining soil cover and reducing soil disturbance.

Ngoma said economic assessments found that the benefits outweighed the costs for many of the practices evaluated, even in the first year. Savings can come from lower labour and fuel requirements.

Thierfelder said conventional ploughing can use about 50 litres of fuel per hectare, compared with about eight litres for direct seeding.

What farmers need to adopt it

Wider adoption will depend on farmers' access to suitable equipment, inputs, financing, extension services and markets. Farmers also need practical guidance on adapting the methods to their own fields.

"Conservation agriculture is the foundation, but mechanization is the enabler," said Dr Saidi Mkomwa, executive director of the African Conservation Tillage Network.

For smallholder farmers, access to equipment or services that allow them to plant without ploughing can determine whether they can sustain the practice. Keeping fields covered poses a separate challenge because crop residues are also used as livestock feed and for other household needs.

François Tuyisenge of Nasho Irrigation Cooperative in Kirehe District said maize trials showed promising results even without irrigation. He said the soil retained moisture under crop cover, adding that farmers needed more training to manage residue shortages and change established farming practices.

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Rwanda targets 100,000 hectares

Rwanda aims to expand conservation agriculture to 100,000 hectares during the 2027A agricultural season. The approach is also part of the country's Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation.

"Our challenge is therefore not simply to promote Conservation Agriculture, but to make its adoption practical, accessible and beneficial to farmers," said Dr Olivier Kamana, MINAGRI's permanent secretary.

Kamana said wider adoption would require government institutions, researchers, development partners, businesses and farmers to work together. He also pointed to opportunities for young people to provide mechanisation and other agricultural services.

Dieng said RICA would support adoption through practical training, research, demonstrations and partnerships with farming communities. The next step, he said, is to move beyond individual projects and make conservation agriculture part of national agricultural programmes, investment decisions and everyday farming.